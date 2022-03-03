Credit Card Giant Visa Names Frank Cooper III Chief Marketikng Officer

Visa announced Frank Cooper III will join the multinational financial services company as its chief marketing officer in May.

According to a BusinessWire release, Cooper will also serve on the company’s Executive Committee and report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Al Kelly.

Cooper will lead Visa’s global marketing organization to help drive demand for its products, services, and solutions. The Harvard Law School alumnus will also guide all facets of the brand from ad campaigns to global sponsorships.

“Frank is a rare mix of creative brand strategist with strong business acumen and a leader who understands the deeper brand opportunity that comes from leading with purpose,” Kelly said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Frank to Visa and for the broad perspective and skillful leadership he will bring to our business and ongoing brand evolution.”

Copper will join Visa later this year after spending the previous five years at Blackrock as its senior managing director and global CMO. Cooper has two decades of marketing experience, working for Pepsi as chief marketing officer, Buzzfeed as chief marketing and creative officer, America Online, and Def Jam Recordings throughout his career.

“The Visa brand is among the world’s most respected and recognizable, and I am truly excited for the opportunity to build on the work that has come before me,” Cooper said in a statement. “The power of a great brand comes from providing outstanding products that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives–and the world-at-large–and I look forward to beginning my new role knowing how foundational both of these things are to Visa.”

Last month, Visa announced a partnership with Uber to supply $1 million in small minority businesses grants in 10 U.S. cities that are now active on Uber Eats. The grants can be used for several urgent needs, including payroll, vendor debt, and upgrading technology infrastructure.