(Jordi Salas/Getty Images) Money by Black Enterprise Credit Line Management: It’s About Balance CBA analysis shows how banks respond to consumer credit performance and market conditions







* Editors Note: The following analysis is provided by Consumers Bankers Association



Key Findings

Credit line management is an essential tool issuers can use to provide access to credit on a credit card while managing risk and customer delinquencies.

Data show how banks increased credit lines in response to better consumer debt performance following pandemic stimulus and pauses on other payments.

Data also show how banks initially reduced credit limits in the immediate response to the pandemic’s brief recession and then again in response to deteriorating credit performance in the post-COVID inflationary period.

These changes in available credit lines align with overall better credit card payment rates and payment behaviors over the same period.

Credit Line Management as a Tool to Manage Risk and Consumer Debt Performance.

Credit cards play an important role in helping households manage everyday expenses, unexpected costs, and temporary cash flow needs. At the same time, banks must carefully manage risk to ensure that consumers receive credit they can reasonably repay.

To achieve this balance, banks use a variety of tools, including:

Setting or adjusting underwriting standards for new account applications.

Pricing credit based on risk—mainly through annual percentage rates (APRs).

Setting or adjusting credit limits at account opening or after when appropriate.

While application approvals and APRs get a lot of the attention, the management of credit lines plays an important role as well. It allows card issuers to expand access while mitigating the potential loss from delinquencies. For example, a customer with a lower credit score may be able to be approved for a lower credit limit, gaining access to the liquidity they need without being over-exposed.

Credit line management is a useful tool because, unlike application underwriting, it allows an issuer to adapt over time with a cardholder. After the customer is approved, issuers can increase a customer’s credit limit, and therefore the customer’s access to credit, as the issuer learns more about the customer’s repayment history and ability to make payments (As a customer displays a greater ability to make payments and manage their balances, for instance if the customer gets a higher-paying job or pays down other debts, issuers can expand access.)

This same process can also work in reverse. When a customer shows signs of trouble making payments, a credit card issuer can reduce a customer’s credit card limit, decreasing the amount of debt they can take on. Credit line increases generally occur more often than decreases, helping explain the general upward trend in credit limit.

The number of credit line decreases in the market is often impacted by greater macroeconomic uncertainty or turmoil. Credit line changes are also more common for consumers with the highest and lowest utilization rates. For high utilization customers (those who use up most or all of their credit line in a given month), a decrease allows the issuer to prevent a customer from getting over-extended, mitigating the severity of a possible delinquency. For customers with low utilization or credit lines that are often inactive, it’s a chance to limit future exposure.

The COVID pandemic as a real-world example.

To see how this all works, let’s look at a recent example in the real world. During the early days of the pandemic, banks faced heavy uncertainty. The possibility of widespread unemployment and economic disturbances led to a more cautious approach to extending credit to consumers.

As the economy stabilized, however, the picture quickly changed. Government stimulus payments, enhanced unemployment benefits, and reduced consumer spending helped many households improve their financial position. Delinquencies declined, payment performance improved, and consumers paid down credit card balances. The government stimulus not only helped improve consumers’ financial health; it was a part of a concerted effort to boost the economy and avoid a prolonged recession.

What did this mean for issuers’ credit line management? The chart below helps tell the story using data from the CFPB’s 2025 CARD Act report (See Figure 1 below) It shows credit line increases falling drastically at the start of the pandemic, when uncertainty was high and the economy experienced a brief recession (shaded chart area). It also shows credit line decreases climb as issuers pulled back the amount of credit people could take on. The net result was the first overall reduction in credit card limits in nearly ten years. [v] However, credit line management is about balance. While credit limits may have been restricted, overall access to credit remained intact with credit card spending representing over a fifth of GDP as consumers used credit cards to bridge turbulent macroeconomic conditions and drive the post-COVID economic recovery.

After the initial lockdown period and recession, credit line management activity began to return to pre-pandemic levels until inflation began to increase substantially, putting pressure on consumers and their ability to meet debt payments. Accordingly, credit line increases start to decline, and decreases climb again from early 2022 through 2024 as inflation peaked at nine percent, delinquencies on credit cards reached 3.36 percent, and issuers began to tighten access to credit to limit exposure to risk. [vii] This is especially true for the riskiest borrowers (subprime and near prime) who experienced a much higher rate of credit line decreases over this period compared to other cardholders (see Figure 2 below).

At the same time, the management of credit lines during this period seems to have been a factor in improving credit card payment rates and behavior. Using data from the latest CFPB CARD Act Report, Figures 3 and 4 below show payment rates and the percent of accounts paying their full balance dipped but remained above pre-COVID levels as issuers managed credit lines in response to higher inflation and delinquencies.

The Bottom Line

Credit line management is an important tool issuers use to balance two important goals: providing consumers with access to liquidity while promoting sustainable borrowing and managing risk. The data show that credit line decisions respond to changing economic conditions and consumer financial performance. During periods of economic strength and improving repayment behavior, issuers expand access to credit. When signs of financial stress emerge, they may slow line increases or, in limited cases, reduce exposure though line decreases to help mitigate losses and prevent consumers from becoming overextended. Together, these patterns demonstrate how credit line management serves as a dynamic tool that helps maintain access to credit across changing economic environments.

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