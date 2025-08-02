Education by Kandiss Edwards The ‘Crescent City ID’ Brings Access And Discounts To NOLA Residents The card provides access, but some Louisiana officials are opposed.







New Orleans is creating equitable access to identification with its Crescent City ID program.

On July 28, Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a ceremony to mark the occasion. At Gallier Hall in the city, the mayor expressed the intent behind the new Crescent City ID program, as reported by NOLA. Mayor Cantrell expressed the city’s desire to connect social services and bring residents much-needed ease of access.

“Every resident deserves to feel seen, supported, and connected. This card is a tool to empower our people and bring City services closer to those who need them most,” said Cantrell.

The Crescent City ID program offers more than identification for New Orleans residents. It also provides access to the city’s library and discounts around town. The discount initiative, named “Around the Crescent City,” also includes priority rates on the RTA for cardholders. The RTA discount, a part of the “Get On Board” initiative, begins September 2025.

The City of New Orleans has officially released the Crescent City ID Program marking a "major step toward ensuring equitable access to identification, city services, and community inclusion." https://t.co/GyImXNlgNz — WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans (@WGNOtv) July 30, 2025

“Beyond access to city services, the program connects people to local resources and allows them to enjoy their city like tourists with pride and ease,” said Daisy Reyes-Cabral, program manager for the Crescent City ID.

There are many supporters of the cards. However, Attorney General Liz Murrill is speaking out against the initiative. On X, Murrill stated her opposition to the program. She believes the implementation is an effort to usurp the authority of the state of Louisiana. She also stresses that the identification may be used nefariously.

“What is the real motive or need for these cards. It’s not hard to get to get a Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana ID, so I can’t see why this is a reasonable or necessary expenditure of taxpayer funds. The State is the official issuing authority for state recognized government identification. I also have concerns that this City ID could also be used as means of concealing a person’s real identity and avoiding active criminal warrants. Any New Orleans ID does NOT confer or infer legal immigration status or driving privileges.”

New Orleans officials have not stated any intent to replace a government-issued identification card. Despite the opposition, the program will move forward. Sign-ups for the Crescent City ID begin Sept. 6.

