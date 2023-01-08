Cross Country Healthcare Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) (the “Company” or “Cross Country”), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Dwayne L. Allen, 61, has been appointed to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective January 3, 2023.

An accomplished digital and IT executive, and an expert with more than 25 years of leadership experience in multiple global industries, Mr. Allen has a long history of evolving businesses and enhancing their future outcomes through digital innovation. His deep and successful track record in digital innovation, advanced analytics, enterprise resource planning (ERP) big data, digital and mobile offers a relevant and unique skillset to the Company’s Board.

Since April 2021, Mr. Allen has served as the Senior Vice President, Solution Innovation, Emerging Technology, Architecture, and Intellectual Property, and Chief Technology Officer of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) (“Unisys”), a global IT services and solutions company. Before Unisys, Mr. Allen was Global Digital Strategist at Microsoft Corp. from 2019 to 2021, and the Chief Information Officer at Masonite International from 2017 to 2018 where he was responsible for its global IT organization. From 2009 to 2017, Mr. Allen served as the Chief Information Officer of the Components segment at Cummins Inc., a global engine and power manufacturing company, and prior to that, he served as the Division Chief Information Officer of Wells Fargo & Co. and as Vice President of IT of Fifth Third Bancorp.

“Dwayne is an exceptional industry leader, and we are excited to welcome him to the Board,” said John A. Martins, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Dwayne’s insights and broad experience in many verticals will serve the Company well as we continue advancing our digital strategy of creating a world-class IT platform for both our professionals and clients, offering exceptional, frictionless, and seamless experiences while increasing efficiencies. We look forward to partnering with Dwayne on our journey in continuing to reshape and reimagine the way we provide services to our professionals and clients.”

Chairman of the Board, Kevin C. Clark, added, “The Board and I are honored that Dwayne will be joining us. His diverse IT experience and disruptive approach will bring a new dimension to our Board and serve as a valued asset for the Company to leverage,” according to a press release.

“I’m excited to join Cross Country and to have the opportunity to work with a respected brand and a talented group of thought leaders,” said Allen. “I look forward to serving on the Cross Country Board and help to take it to the next level of its digital and transformational journey.”

Mr. Allen holds an MBA from George Washington University and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia.