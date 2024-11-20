News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Cruise Line Offering 4-Year Voyage For Those Wanting To Escape Trump Presidency The cruise will take passengers around the world to escape Trump's policies.







Folks upset with the red wave can wave goodbye to their troubles. A cruise line is offering four-year voyages for people wanting to leave the United States during Donald Trump’s second presidency.

Villa Vie Residences will allow those weary of America’s future to temporarily remove themselves from the country by boat. Through its Tour La Vie program, the Florida-based company will take voyageurs on a four-year journey to visit over 140 countries.

For those not wanting to be at sea for four years, Tour La Vie has a variety of packages. There’s the one-year “Escape from Reality” cruise, the two-year “Mid-Term Selection” trip, a three-year option deemed “Everywhere but Home”, and the four-year ‘Skip Forward” variation would take one away from the potential dangers of Trump’s policies.

However, Villa Vie’s CEO, Mikael Petterson, came up with the idea before Trump won a second term, telling Newsweek that it was a plan for any group dissatisfied with the election result. He insisted that the company has no political preference.

The cost ranges from just under $40,000 a year, with the full course starting at $256,000. However, one will have all food and drinks covered, as well as Wifi and medical visits. Moreover, travelers will get to see two World Wonders and cultural experiences such as Carnival in Rio and a visit to the Panama Canal.

For those still wanting to perform their civic duty, U.S. residents who will be sailing during the 2026 and 2028 elections can cast their votes through mail-in ballots brought to the ship.

The embarking ship, Villa Vie Odyssey, can house up to 600 guests. Petterson has already noted an “uptick” in interest since the voyage’s announcement on Nov. 7, two days after Election Day.

