CTOAN’s Black Joy Collection Celebrates Black History Month with Plus-sized Body Candles

It’s time to burn the negative stereotypes connected to the Black community.

Jodyann Morgan, founder of Black, queer-owned candle company CTOAN in Milwaukee, launched her newest candle collection, Black Joy, in celebration of Black History Month.

According to Los Angeles Blade, the gender-free body sculpture candles are a salute to the survival of the Black community, celebrating its creativity, expression, excellence, and euphoria.

The plus-sized candles came to the market in early 2021, before Morgan officially launched her business that year on Nov. 13 with a website, business name, and loads of candle supplies. Morgan grew the support of many prominent plus-size, Black, and LGBTQ influencers who flaunted her diverse body candles on their social media channels, making her an internet sensation.

The CTOAN founder’s mission behind crafting her hand-poured, trans inclusive, gender-free candles was to construct art that allowed people to see themselves and the true bodies of people they love.

Before making the complete shift into becoming a business owner in March 2022, Morgan worked in sport and entertainment security.

The Black Joy collection will offer two colorways. The first pays homage to Morgan’s Jamaican roots. The layered candle will sport the colors of the Pan-African flag: green, yellow, and red. The second colorway is a hand-painted floral print designed with the colors pink, teal, and yellow. The leopard pattern celebrates maximalism, exalting Black trans women, cis women, and femmes.

Customers who want to join in on the celebration can choose from three different candle scents; Figs and Molasses, Floral Euphoria, and Cocoa Butter Cashmere.

CTOAN also offers other products, such as occasional tea lights, mini fat body wax melts, and luxurious jarred candles.

Through the profits from her business, Morgan donated over $4,100 to mutual aid funds and non profits serving her communities. Donating $2 from each candle purchase to Roots & River Productions, allows Morgan to continue her contributions to her Black queer and trans communities.

Her candles have been featured by big name celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Tess Holliday.