News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump’s Tariff Threats Results In Cuba Running Out Of Jet Fuel, Dozens Of Flights Canceled International flights scheduled to land in Cuba are expected to be impacted with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) claiming the shortage could last well into March 2026.







Dozens of flights to Cuba were canceled after the country announced it would run out of jet fuel due to the Trump administration’s block on oil exports from Venezuela, the Latin America Report reports.

International flights scheduled to land in Cuba are expected to be impacted, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) claiming the shortage could last well into March 2026. Cuba has not received an oil shipment since December, prompting Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez to declare an “international emergency” after President Donald Trump signed an executive order threatening tariffs on countries providing fuel to the Caribbean nation.

“I find that the policies, practices, and actions of the Government of Cuba constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” the order read.

Rodríguez responded on X using Trump’s words against him, highlighting how the new tariffs pose an unusual and extraordinary threat” to the national security and foreign policies of countries.”

PEOPLES' RESPONSE TO TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDER



The people of #Cuba, with the solidarity of the international community, find that the situation with respect to the US Government constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in whole or substantial part, in… — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) January 30, 2026

The jet fuel crisis is only an added stressor to the lack of energy resources the nation has faced following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

With Cuba producing roughly one-third of its energy, it relies heavily on countries such as Venezuela, Mexico, and Russia to fill the gap. Russia is already on it, releasing plans with intentions to assist.

“We are talking with our Cuban friends about possible ways to resolve these problems or, at least, to provide whatever help is within our reach,” Dmitri Peskov, press secretary for Vladimir Putin, said.

While Cuba sees very few flights due to its size and location, it’s still a popular getaway spot for travelers from Europe and North America, according to The Independent. But with limited jet fuel, flights may become even more scarce.

Air Canada already announced its weekly 32 flights between Canadian and Cuban airports are canceled. In a statement, the airline said, “Air Canada took the decision following advisories issued by governments (Notams) regarding the unreliability of the aviation fuel supply at Cuban airports.”

“It is projected that as of 10 February, aviation fuel will not be commercially available at the island’s airports.”

Those looking to travel home from Cuba are being offered transportation on special “ferry flights,” while Air Canada says it will “tanker” extra fuel to guarantee safe flights home. “Tanker” relates to flights being loaded with more fuel than required for the outward journey.

