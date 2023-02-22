CurlCap Becomes First Black-owned Apparel Company with Authorized Disney Merchandise

Black-owned businesses are dropping their creative magic at Disney.

Disney is collaborating with Black-owned businesses to create new merchandise for fans.

According to WESH, the partnership features new apparel, beauty items, food and beverage products, and toys.

CurlCap Founder, Brittney Sade, is one of the Black businesses partnering with Disney on the merchandise.

According to the CurlCap’s Instagram, Sade made history “as the first black owned apparel company to have their own authorized Disney merchandise.”

“Those who may not have been reflected always in the products or the films and so on, it’s wonderful to have a mirror, have an example to showcase something you can be, something you maybe didn’t even dream of,” Michelle Stepney, a representative from Disney’s consumer products team said.

Stepney said working with brands like Sade’s, which was inspired by an experience with psoriasis causing Sade to start over in her hair journey, can be life-changing. Sade made a sample of her caps that were made with natural hair in mind.

Disney took notice of Sade’s satin-lined, backless CurlCaps, and picked up the product.

“When they reached out, it was like the magic of Disney was all over my life and … a full-circle moment,” Sade said. “This relationship, this collaboration, it’s been beautiful.”

Over 100,000 Disney-themed CurlCaps have been sold.

“Representation is what helps to empower people. This is what encourages children to be brave to step out and say, ‘I might be different, but this is acceptable. I’m still loved.’ Coming on with minimal experience and shining, getting the attention of Disney, has been absolutely magical,” Sade said.

Disney has also partnered with other Black-owned businesses that include sports fashion brand Actively Black, BLK & Bold coffee, and Young King Hair Care. Additionally, a re-designed line of Disney’s classic princess dolls launched in collaboration with CreativeSoul Photography.

Disney fans can expect more partnerships to produce new fan favorites, including merchandise set to release in May, for the new Little Mermaid live-action film, starring singer and actress Halle Bailey.