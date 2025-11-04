CurlMix Founder Launches Community Campaign To Save Business

Another Black-owned haircare brand may have to shut its doors.

As a Black business owner, Kim Lewis, wants to keep her legacy alive and promote diverse entrepreneurship, but she needs her community to show up and help support CurlMix’s products.

She has launched a #ProtectCurlMix campaign to sustain the company, founded in Southside Chicago, that also employs local workers

On Instagram, Lewis got real about the circumstances that have threatened CurlMix’s survival. She said she has 60 days to get 20,000 orders of a signature bundle in order to keep going. Otherwise, the business will close on Dec. 31.

“This has been the most difficult year in business. This year in business was harder than COVID, with tariffs and taxes and ingredient costs going up and shipping time slowing down,” she said in a video shared on Instagram. “Our team went from a size 40 to 14, and that partially explains why, you know, we’ve had some delayed orders or longer replies and customer service. Everyone on my team is doing two to three different jobs.”

Curlmix is offering a $100 bundle of 10 full-sized products that can help the company stay alive. With flaxseed gels, leave-in conditioners, and curl creams, the products work to serve textured hair needs. Donations are also welcome.

The company first gained recognition for its 2019 appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank. Wanting to keep ownership in the community, the company’s founders rejected a $400,000 offer for a 20% stake in the company.

Instead, they raised $1.2 million while letting go of a 10% stake. They continued to offer equity for community members wanting to invest, earning another $3.6 million in 2021.

However, prior crowdfunding campaigns can no longer sustain operations.

“You guys invested in CurlMix, you bought equity in our company, and I want to continue to show up for you. So I’m not giving up…If we get 20,000 orders in the next 60 days, we can stay alive and thrive,” continued Lewis in the video. “We will have turned the business around, and we should be self-sufficient after that. I just need help one last time.”

Supportive customers can learn more about the company on its website.

RELATED CONTENT: How Karen Mitchell Turned a Side Hustle Into an Eight-Figure Hair Empire