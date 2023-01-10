‘Cuteness Overload’: Gabrielle Union and Daughter Take Social Media by Storm with Matching Braids

The old saying that a mother is a daughter’s first best friend appears to be true of Gabrielle Union’s relationship with her little one, Kaavia James Union Wade.

In the actress’ latest Instagram post, the pair were all smiles as they wore matching braided Bantu knot hairstyles.

Union, who shares the four-year-old with husband and former NBA player Dwyane Wade, informed her followers on January 9 that when Kaavia James was getting her hair done by their hairstylist, Wankaya, the toddler “suggested” that she get the same look.

Union wrote, expressing how “honored” she was to follow her daughter’s orders, “Imitation IS the best form of flattery. @kaaviajames suggested I get the same hairstyle that she got, and I was honored to oblige. Twinning is winning. Anything for her. @flawlessbygu Thank you @hairbywankaya.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

In addition to the numerous images featuring the mother-daughter duo showing off their new look, Union also shared a photo and a video that included her husband. In the snapshot, Wade is seen posing alongside his girls as they flash their million-dollar smiles and throw up the peace sign.

At the same time, the video showcased the 40-year-old giving Union and Kaavia James compliments after getting their hair done. Wade said, as he entered what appears to be Kaavia James’ playroom, “Oh, I love it. Mommy, oh, twinsies.”

Many fans seemed to agree with Wade’s sentiments about Union’s and Kaavia James’ look as they flooded the Being Mary Jane star’s comment section with positive remarks. The responses consisted of a handful of individuals expressing how cute they looked.

“This is so cute black girl magic.”

“So cute, mother and daughter love is fantastic.”

“Y’all are so cute.”

“Cuteness overload.”

“This is everything.”

This isn’t the first time Union and Kaavia James sported similar styles. Last March, the pair wore matching outfits to Union’s Cheaper by the Dozen movie premiere.