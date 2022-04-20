Multicultural Marketing Agency, LIQUID SOUL Announces New LIQUID SOUL POLITICO Division

LIQUID SOUL continues to lead the charge in multicultural marketing, as they announce their new LIQUID SOUL POLITICO division, focusing on the political landscape and critical issues that affect underrepresented communities.

For over two decades, the company has been known as leaders in ethnic inclusiveness in the workspace.

LIQUID SOUL POLITICO, will spearhead culturally impactful campaigns that will disrupt the political outreach and engagement space. This new division will support not only the general market but will have hyper-focus on promoting the power to vote and activate overall civic engagement in the Black and Brown communities, nationwide, according to a press release. Kicking off, LIQUID SOUL is proud to announce Oscar Joyner, trusted partner, political strategist and marketing maven, as the new managing partner — Dallas Office, and head of LIQUID SOUL POLITICO.

“Coming off a recent celebration of 20 years of business success at LIQUID SOUL, we are thrilled to welcome an engagement and media leader such as Oscar Joyner, to our diverse and impactful leadership team. With expansion in various markets such as biopharmaceuticals, healthcare, politics, enterprise technology and more, LIQUID SOUL couldn’t be more excited to dive into this next level of growth, and look forward to what lies ahead,” Tirrell D. Whittley, CEO and founder of LIQUID SOUL.