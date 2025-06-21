Time To Change Those Passwords After Largest Data Breach In History

Cybernews researchers have uncovered what may be the largest compilation breach of leaked login data in history.

The breach reveals that an astounding 16 billion records were extracted from 30 unsecured data sets. The records contained passwords for widely used services, according to the Associated Press.

Data for multiple popular social media platforms was accessed. The unknown hackers have access to credentials linked to popular platforms, including Google, Facebook, and Apple, as well as social media, VPNs, developer tools, and government portals.

Experts caution that the data did not stem from a central breach at any of these companies. The data was instead aggregated from various incidents. The malicious software used to gather the information is known as “infostealers,” which harvest credentials over time.

With duplicates likely, the true number of affected individuals remains unclear. The total number of records, roughly double the world’s population, emphasizes the scale of the exposure.

Cybersecurity professionals warn that this leak “opens the doors to pretty much any online service imaginable” and creates a global “blueprint for mass exploitation” via phishing, identity theft and account takeovers.

The exposure appears recent. Unfortunately, the breach is not simply a repackaging of old breaches. The gathering of recent information makes the leak all the more dangerous.

Fortunately, researchers discovered the data while it was briefly accessible online through unprotected cloud storage and took steps to secure it.

In response, cybersecurity experts are urging users to take immediate steps to protect themselves against the “infostealer” software. Recommended precautions include changing passwords, avoiding reuse across sites, enabling two‑factor or multi‑factor authentication, and using password managers or passkeys.

Google also suggests adopting passkeys and non-password login methods, while services like Apple, Facebook, and Google’s password managers can alert users if their credentials appear in known data breaches.

