Cynthia Bailey Finalizes Divorce From Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have finalized their divorce just two months after announcing their split.

On Thursday, a Fulton County judge signed off on dissolving the two-year marriage after Bailey and Hill reached a divorce agreement, TMZ reported.

In Bailey’s filing, she said the marriage was irretrievably broken with no chance of reconciliation after Mike allegedly took part in “inappropriate adulterous relations.”

Hill refuses to make a filing of his own to deny the allegations. But he did sign the divorce agreement days before Bailey did. Hill signed the papers on October 20 and Bailey finally signed on November 1.

Ironically, last year, Bailey remained by Hill’s side when he was accused of cheating with a woman on Snapchat. Hill threatened legal action at the time, claiming the allegations were false, as noted by TMZ.

There shouldn’t be any financial disputes since The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum never mixed their personal finances, taxes, or property during their time together. The height of their romance was captured on RHOA as Bailey shared how smitten she was by Hill during the dating phase.

His proposal was captured onscreen in season 12, and season 13 saw Bailey and Hill go through with hosting their lavish wedding during the height of the pandemic.

Bailey has opened up about what led to the divorce, saying she noticed they were over when the friendship died down.

“I felt like we weren’t friends anymore,” Bailey revealed on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

“I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

She noted this was her second divorce, after RHOA followed the rise and fall of her seven-year marriage to Peter Thomas.

“This is not my first rodeo,” Bailey added. “I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage. Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend.”

Bailey filed for divorce from Hill in October, just a few days after their second wedding anniversary, Page Six reported.