Cynthia Bowman Departs Bank Of America, Named Apple Inc’s New Head Of Diversity

Apple Inc. has tapped banking expert Cynthia Bowman as the company’s new head of diversity, the fourth person to step into the role, Bloomberg reports. She will take over for Barbara Whye, who took the job in early 2021.

Earlier this year, Bowman left Bank of America Corporation after 17 years. Most recently, she held the chief diversity, inclusion, and social responsibility officer position.

“We are excited that Cynthia Bowman will serve as Apple’s next Vice President of Inclusion and Diversity,” an Apple spokesperson said. “Cynthia is an accomplished leader in her field and is deeply committed to the work we’re doing to advance inclusion and diversity at Apple.”

According to reports, Whye plans to retire in the fall and will work alongside Bowman to transition her into the role. Bowman will report to Apple’s chief people officer, Carl Surface, and will work with groups within the company to support diversity, including Apple’s $200 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which focuses on economic equality, education, and criminal justice reform.

Following in the footsteps of other tech giants, Apple has been on a mission to make its staff more representative, however, like many companies it has faced turnover with the top diversity role. Denise Young Smith, the first to fill the position was out in just under a year in 2017. Christie Smith stepped down in 2020 before Whye, a former Intel Corp. executive, joined the team in 2021.

Per the company, between 2014 and 2022 Apple saw its percentage of Black employees in America increase from 7% to 9%. Its Asian employees doubled to 30 percent and Latino workers rose from 11 percent to 15 percent. Women make up 35 percent of Apple’s workforce, up from the 30 percent recorded in 2014.

Apple last updated its company statistics on its website in 2022.

