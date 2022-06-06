D.L. Hughley’s Eldest Child Addresses Mo’Nique Calls Her “Poisonous”

D.L. Hughley‘s eldest child, Ryan Nicole Shepard, entered the fray against Mo’Nique and posted a fiery rebuke to the comedian for her personal attack on Shepard’s father and other family members according to Rolling Out.

Mo’Nique and Hughley are in a contract dispute over a Detroit comedy show last weekend where Mo’Nique alleges that she was the headliner.

Mo’Nique’s touched on a nerve when she brought up Hughley’s youngest daughter’s sexual assault from a family friend in an attempt to jab at Hughley by posting a short video clip from a previous interview, That Grape Juice reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo’nique (@therealmoworldwide)

Ryan, unable to hold back her ire left a long message under the post and said Mo’Nique is “two crayons short of the full box.”

“Hi @therealmoworldwide I’m Ryan Nicole Shepard (D.L. Hughley and LaDonna Hughley’s eldest daughter). You’ve now publicly disrespected my mother—who I love and care for very much—and my baby sister—who I love and care for very much to get back at my father—who I love, respect and care for very much. At this point, I feel like you are asking my family and myself to act out of character,” she begins her comment.

The 59-year-old comedian re-shared his daughter’s post and said that there is love within his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by realdlhughley (@realdlhughley)

Mo’Nique saw Ryan’s comment and replied to her.

“@brownsugarandbourbon Hey young sister THANK YOU FOR THE INVITATION FOR A DISCUSSION. WE WOULD LIKE TO TAKE YOU UP ON IT. BECAUSE IT COULD BE VERY HEALING FOR OUR COMMUNITY. HAVE @realdlhughley SET UP A TIME FOR YOU, & YOUR FAMILY & MY HUSBAND & I TO COME ON HIS SHOW & WE WILL GO FROM THERE.

I LOVE US 4REAL”

Hopefully, Mo’Nique and Hughley can bury the hatchet and get back to making their audience laugh.