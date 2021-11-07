D-Nice Celebrates His Daughter Ashli Lyric Who Passed The New York Bar Exam– On The First Try!

DJ and rapper D-Nice is boasting about his daughter Ashli’s latest accomplishment. He took to social media to share the good news.

On October 28, the proud dad congratulated his baby girl after she passed the New York bar exam on her first attempt. He also praised the burgeoning attorney for being a great example to her younger sisters.

“My daughter’s journey of becoming an attorney started at the age of four. 21 years later, she passed the New York State bar exam on her first try! Congrats, @ashlilyric! We are all proud of what you’ve accomplished. I’m looking forward to all of the wonderful things I’m certain you will do in life. Thanks for being a great example from your sisters. Ashli L. jones, ESQ.”

​​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D-Nice (@dnice)

Ashli shared a poignant post on the social media platform after receiving a New York State Bar letter indicating she had passed the exam.

“ASHLI LYRIC JONES, ESQ. I’m still trying to find the words to describe this feeling, but 4 year old me would be so proud to know that I passed the NY State bar exam on my 1st try. I spent 2.5 months studying in the same room that I took my bar exam in,” she wrote.

She also opened up about the challenges she faced while in law school and how she learned to affirm herself.

“Through this time, I went through many periods of doubt, fear, stress, and anxiety. I couldn’t imagine how I was going to reach the goal I worked so hard for. But I did it. I will be joining the 2% of black women that are attorneys. I’m so proud of myself. I know my friends and family are proud. Most importantly, I know my sisters are proud. Here’s to believing in myself more. Address me as Esquire now.💅🏾🤍⚖️ #ipassedthebar #blackwomanattorney””

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashli Lyric, J.D.♥ (@ashlilyric)

In April, Ashli, who’s the spitting image of D-Nice, completed classes at Penn State Dickinson Law. She graduated a month later.

The graduate posted a pic on her Instagram after she completed her courses. It garnered almost 3,000 likes and loads of congratulatory praise from classmates and fans.

]“What like it’s hard? #weout.”

​​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashli Lyric, J.D.♥ (@ashlilyric)

The newly-minted attorney is a 2018 graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

We are so proud of Ashli and wish her the absolute best!