Black Dad Knocked For Leaving Kids At McDonald's To Interview For A Job Some social media users expressed empathy for the man given his plight.







A Georgia man was recently arrested for leaving his kids at a McDonald’s so that he could go job hunting.

Chris Louis left his three children at an Augusta-area Mickey D’s while he went to a job interview. According to the Augusta Press, the 24-year-old was charged with deprivation of a minor. Spiritual Word also re-shared Louis’s mugshot.

A customer noticed that the three kids, aged 1, 6, and 10, were left alone inside McDonald’s, which included a “PlayPlace,” the name of its indoor playground. Authorities arrived at the scene shortly afterward and arrested Louis when he returned.

According to a witness, Louis came in and out of the McDonald’s multiple times before authorities intervened. Upon returning, he told the officers more about why he had left the children at the eatery.

Louis shared that he and his family had walked to the restaurant, with the father opting not to walk his children back to their apartment while he attended a job interview nearby. He also told police he did not own a vehicle.

After the police detained Louis, the children’s mother arrived to pick them up from the restaurant.

As the news broke on social media, some commenters felt empathy for the man, given his reason. Instagram users shared how the man is being condemned for making a potentially unwanted choice in a “desperate situation.”

“Now let’s be real, a ten year old is mature enough to be able to keep their siblings safe in a public restaurant while the father is doing something critically important,” argued one commenter, Terry DeRon. “Why can’t they tell the difference between making the best out of a desperate situation vs a bad parent that is just neglecting their kids?”

Another user added, “Seems like he was just trying to get a job to take care of his kids. He didn’t leave them in the car, so come on, give him a break.”

Former rapper and internet personality Willie D also had lengthy thoughts about the matter. He posted his take on Louis’ arrest, calling it “justified” yet still “problematic” due to the details.

“This wasn’t about neglect—it was about survival,” he emphasized in his post. “He wasn’t a criminal; he was a man drowning, and the system threw him handcuffs instead of a life vest.”

