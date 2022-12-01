Daejhanae Jackson Arrested for the Beating Death of Shanquella Robinson, Awaits Extradition to Mexico

The person who is allegedly responsible for the beating death of an American in Mexico has been apprehended and is awaiting extradition back to the country the crime occurred in.

According to Metropoli, law enforcement officials have arrested Daejhanae Jackson, a “friend” of the murder victim, Shanquella Robinson, who died after being seen in a viral video being beaten by someone who she was with on a birthday excursion.

The suspect was arrested by Interpol (The International Criminal Police Organization) agents on November 28. A Mexican judge had issued an arrest warrant for Robinson, charging her with the crime of femicide.

The incident took place in October while the group of friends was staying in a luxury villa at a Cabo Villas complex located in San Jose del Cabo.

Based on a report by CBS News, Robinson, a 25-year-old woman from North Carolina, had embarked on a birthday trip with several friends and died after being beaten, an act that was captured on a mobile phone.

Initially, Robinson’s family was told by her traveling companions that she had passed away from alcohol poisoning, on October 28.

“When the autopsy came back, they said it didn’t have anything to do with the alcohol,” Salamondra Robinson, Robinson’s mother, told Queen City News. “[They] said that she had a broken neck and her spine in the back was cracked. She had been beaten.”

The actual beating was seen in a video that went viral. During the filming of the video, no one intervened as Robinson was being assaulted. A male voice is heard saying to her, “Can you at least fight back?”

After the video clip was posted to social media, questions emerged about why none of Robinson’s friends tried to stop the altercation.