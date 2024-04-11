Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Dallas Police Issues Arrest Warrant for Kansas City Chiefs Wide Reciever Rashee Rice Once in custody, the rookie NFL player will be charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.









The attorney for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said his client is cooperating with Dallas police regarding a March 30 high-speed car accident involving multiple vehicles.

The Associated Press reports Rice is facing charges.

Police issued arrest warrants for the first-year NFL player and his associate, Theodore Knox, who plays cornerback at Southern Methodist University, where Rice graduated last year.

Knox was driving another vehicle that was involved in the collision. Both men will be charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

According to WFAA, the charges both men face are all felonies. The punishment for a collision involving injury can land them in prison for a maximum of five years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice or confinement in the county jail for not more than one year, a fine not higher than $5,000, or both.

The more serious charge of a collision involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, carries a prison sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice of a maximum term of 10 years or less than two years. Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine no greater than $10,000.

According to a police report, marijuana was discovered in both vehicles. Police also found credit cards, a $16,500 check, a diamond chain, and the playbook for the Kansas City Chiefs. Although 10.8 grams of marijuana was found in the car Rice was driving, neither he nor any of the passengers were charged with possession.

Rice, playing his first year in the NFL, caught 79 passes for 938 yards while scoring seven receiving touchdowns. He became a Super Bowl winner when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22.