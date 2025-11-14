News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Maternal Crisis: Nurse Dismissed Laboring Woman’s Pain At Dallas Regional Medical Center To Ask Dumb Questions Now-viral video has Dallas Regional Medical Center being accused of mistreating a Black woman in active labor.







A mother is calling out Dallas Regional Medical Center after reportedly witnessing the mistreatment of her daughter, who was in active labor.

A viral TikTok video by user kashman2814 is drawing widespread attention for alleged medical negligence against a Black woman in labor. The clip, which had over 18 million views by Nov. 14, shows the creator’s daughter screaming in pain from a wheelchair while staff asked her check-in questions.

“This woman had her in the waiting area for more than 30 mins. The delivery was awful,” the TikTok user wrote.

@kashman2814 deathly charge nurse! donot care bout black women and babies uncaring paperwork over life this baby had to have severe test in the 24h of birth do to her actions ♬ original sound – Suggababies❌

In a separate six-minute video, the TikTok user shared more details about her daughter’s delivery, explaining that she was told to wait for induction because no beds were available. Once her water broke and she returned to give birth, the alleged mistreatment occurred.

The TikTok user says they were directed to enter the hospital through the front entrance, even though they arrived via the ambulance area while she was in active labor. When they requested a wheelchair, a nurse brought it out but refused to assist the birthing mother inside.

Once inside, the birthing mother was screaming in pain, but the front desk staff told the TikTok user they couldn’t assist until paperwork was completed. After signing multiple forms while in active labor, they were moved to another waiting area, where the initial video shows the mother still in pain while being questioned, prolonging her delivery.

After the incident, the TikTok user publicly criticized Dallas Regional Medical Center, accusing staff of mistreating Black women.

“Do not go to this hospital. This hospital is ghetto as hell. They do not care about black women or their babies,” she said. “This is crazy. I read about stuff like this all the time, but to see this firsthand, this lady did not care the none of them.”

Viewers have supported the family in criticizing the hospital, with one TikTok user reporting that when they called to complain, the operator said they were aware of the incident but only asked if the caller had a medical emergency.

“I CALLED THE HOSPITAL EARLIER TODAY TO FILE A COMPLAINT after watching your videos,” they wrote. “The operator said she was aware of the video and asked was I there and what was I calling for. AT THIS MOMENT I, remembered I worked in healthcare for 14 years and asked to be transferred to RISK MANAGEMENT. I spoke with Ms. Patel and filed a complaint!!!!!!!!!!!”

The TikTok user posted another video featuring a former ER nurse and current labor and delivery nurse, who expressed outrage over the incident and highlighted racial bias against Black patients, especially Black women, in the hospital.

“There is no excuse for the blatant neglect I just witnessed,” the woman said, highlighting the maternal health crisis and its disproportionate impact on Black women. “As a reminder, Black women are three times as likely to die in and around childbirth than their white counterparts.”

