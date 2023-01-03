Damar Hamlin Fans Exceed Fundraiser Goals for His Online Toy Drive Amid Game Scare

When it comes down to it, the fans always rally in support of an important cause.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is being supported by donations from fans after he collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to NBC News, Hamlin launched an online fundraiser for a toy drive via GoFundMe back in 2020 when he made the NFL. .

As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, the Buffalo Bills safety was sent to the hospital under critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during the first quarter of last night’s game, which was televised nationally on ESPN.

In an effort to show support for the athlete, fans flooded Hamlin’s GoFundMe with loads of donations.

“This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation,” the updated overview of the fundraiser read. “However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.

“If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so. This is the only current fund that is being used by the Hamlin Family,” the message continued.

According to the page, “Damar created The Chasing M’s Foundation to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more.”

With an initial fundraising goal of $2,500, fans shattered the amount. The current figure stands at $4,437,100.

NBC reported that fans left heartfelt messages along with their donations for Hamlin’s fundraiser, wishing the athlete good health in his recovery.

“Following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country are showing their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser,” GoFundMe said Monday night, sharing a link to Hamlin’s fundraiser.

The Buffalo Bills extended prayers to Hamlin on the organization’s Instagram account.