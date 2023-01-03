Damar Hamlin Fans Exceed Fundraiser Goals for His Online Toy Drive Amid Game Scare

When it comes down to it, the fans always rally in support of an important cause.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is being supported by donations from fans after he collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
According to NBC News, Hamlin launched an online fundraiser for a toy drive via GoFundMe back in 2020 when he made the NFL. .
As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, the Buffalo Bills safety was sent to the hospital under critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during the first quarter of last night’s game, which was televised nationally on ESPN.
In an effort to show support for the athlete, fans flooded Hamlin’s GoFundMe with loads of donations.
With an initial fundraising goal of $2,500, fans shattered the amount. The current figure stands at $4,437,100.
NBC reported that fans left heartfelt messages along with their donations for Hamlin’s fundraiser, wishing the athlete good health in his recovery.
“Following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country are showing their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser,” GoFundMe said Monday night, sharing a link to Hamlin’s fundraiser.
The Buffalo Bills extended prayers to Hamlin on the organization’s Instagram account.
