Damon Dash Reverses Course, Extends an Olive Branch To Cam’ron & 50 Cent

Former Roc-A-Fella Records co-owner Damon Dash, who has been beefing with one of his proteges, It Is What It Is podcast host and rapper, Cam’ron, has recently offered an olive branch to the fellow Harlem native in an effort to end the back-and-forth they have been having in recent weeks.

Dash, who is partly responsible for the successful careers of Brooklyn’s Jay-Z, Harlem’s Cam’ron, Chicago’s Ye (formerly Kanye West), and a host of other artists over the years, has been publicly fighting with just about everyone these days. Still, the most notable has been with the man he helped early in his rap career, his neighborhood friend, Cameron Giles, aka Cam’ron.

He recently posted to his social media account that he is willing to have a direct, in-person conversation with Cam, who has been successful in recent years, folllowing his rap career, when he entered the podcast space after starting a sports show with another childhood friend and fellow rapper, Mason Betha, better known to the audience as Ma$e.

On an Instagram post, as he is swinging from a bench, the former Roc-A-Fella owner says that he wants the beef between him and Cam to stop because OGs (term originally stood for original gangsters, but in recent years, has seemingly been replaced with the meaning of older people, in general, having nothing to do with “gangs” or referencing gang members) from Harlem and people he respects have been telling him that the way the two men have been displaying their beef publicly has been “embarrassing.”

“Why am I beefing with Cam? The only reason why, cause I just never got to talk to him. He publicly said he wasn’t gonna talk to me, but almost every OG from Harlem, and everyone I respect, is like, Yo, cut this sh**, it’s embarrassing.”

50 Cent entered the “beef” after he and Cam publicly announced that the Queens rapper had obtained the rights to the Dash film, Paid in Full, and stated that Cam would be working with him as he intends to turn it into a television series.

With that, Dash started throwing shots at 50, but in this recent clip, he stated that he wants the three of them to collaborate on a project to prove to people that brothers who were beefing can come together after working out their differences.

“I feel like 50, cam, me, if together we show that we could be beefing, pause, and then come together and maybe do a TV show together, something different. Or a movie or something, just showing the world that we can work together. And we would prove everyone wrong. They love us tearing each other down, and I’m not doing that sh**.”

He reiterated that after speaking to some of his OGs, he felt he had to apologize to them and not allow “them” to have Black men beefing with each other, despite him seemingly going after Cam publicly because Cam never responded to him in private.

In a recent interview, he claimed that he was Cam’s “boss” because he was a chairman at Revolt (which was publicly denied by Revolt’s CEO, Detavio Samuels), so in the video clip, he also addresses Samuels and states that he would like to sit with the CEO as well.

“@mr_camron @50cent @detavio Let’s show the world that Black people can work together challenge… I’m not doing this corny sh** no more. I got work to do. Let’s resolve this and move forward collectively. Let’s show the world that they can’t divide us over bullshit. That jig is up #Checkmate”

