Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Dame Dash Offers Original Roc-A-Fella Chain To Buyers Offering $10M For His Share Of The Label Dame Dash wants to sweeten the deal for his share of Roc-A-Fella Records by offering an original Roc-A-Fella chain.







Dame Dash wants to sweeten the deal to anyone willing to pay at least $10 million for his share of Roc-A-Fella Records by offering an original Roc-A-Fella chain from off his neck.

The former company CEO took to social media on Aug. 19 to post a video announcing his plans to gift the buyer of his Roc-A-Fella shares one of his personal chains boasting the former record label’s logo.

“As we all know, one-third of Roc-A-Fella Inc, which owns Reasonable Doubt, is for sale,” Dash tells the camera. “I’ve gotten a lot of calls, a lot of offers. I don’t know if people are stunting or not. We’ll see who shows up, but I definitely got some very healthy offers and I appreciate those.”

To anyone willing to auction on the bid with the right price, Dash will heighten the sale by offering up a signature Roc-A-Fella chain from his own collection.

“If someone’s trying to hate on the price or trying to devalue it, it would be because they want to buy it like a first right of refusal,” he said. “Anything over 10 million, I’m going to sweeten the pot. You get an original Roc-A-Fella chain from off my neck.”

Dash recalled how he was the only one on Roc-A-Fella who would personally gift people chains off his neck, as he did with Kanye West and Camron.

“If I don’t give you the chain, it’s not a legit Roc-A-Fella chain,” he said. “You get one of these. This is legit. This is the old school one from off my neck.”

Dash’s announcement comes amid recent claims that Jay-Z was attempting to devalue the price of the shares by having his attorneys file a legal notice informing potential bidders of his intent to retain master recordings for his debut album “Reasonable Doubt” regardless of any entity holding ownership of the album at that time.

At the time of the news, Dash took to social media to double down on his plans to sell his shares, declaring that bidders would not be bidding on a mere album copyright but ownership over one of hip-hop’s most legendary labels.

“They can say what they want, this sh*t is still for sale,” the Harlem native wrote in an Instagram caption over the Reasonable Doubt album cover. “You’re not buying a copyright; you’re buying a piece of a company ROC A FELLA INC.”

Dash’s public auction for his ownership stake in Roc-A-Fella Records is scheduled for Aug. 29 in New York City. This follows a court order requiring Dash to sell his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records to satisfy an $823,000 debt owed to movie producer Josh Weber. The debt stems from a copyright infringement and defamation judgment related to the 2016 film “Dear Frank.”

Jay-Z and Roc-A-Fella Records cofounder Kareem “Biggs” Burke tried to prevent Dash from selling his share, but their efforts were unsuccessful. As it stands, anyone who buys Dash’s stake in Roc-A-Fella will likely only be able to profit from proceeds generated by “Reasonable Doubt” for about five more years, after which ownership of the album will return to Jay-Z.

RELATED CONTENT: Dame Dash Claps Back After Steve Stoute Calls Out His ‘Antics’ That Severed Jay-Z Relationship