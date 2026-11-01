photo credit: <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Damian_Lillard_in_2018.jpg">All-Pro Reels</a>, <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0">CC BY-SA 2.0</a>, via Wikimedia Commons Sports by Sidnee Michelle Damian Lillard’s Insole Company Hits $8M In Revenue As NBA Demand Soars Lillard told the outlet that NBA players regularly request the products from team trainers, sometimes without knowing he co-founded the company.







Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is expanding his business portfolio as Move Insoles, the sports-performance company he co-founded, reported $8 million in revenue in 2025, fueled by growing demand among professional athletes and major retail expansion, Inc. reports.

The company, founded by Lillard and sports marketing executive Nate Jones, experienced significant growth, with annual revenue rising from $1.2 million in 2022 to $8 million in 2025, according to the outlet. Move’s products are now sold at approximately 560 Dick’s Sporting Goods locations nationwide.

The brand has also gained traction across professional sports. Jones estimates that approximately 25 NBA teams use Move products, while WNBA star A’ja Wilson and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are among the athletes wearing the insoles without paid endorsement agreements.

Lillard told the outlet that NBA players regularly request the products from team trainers, sometimes without knowing he co-founded the company.

The venture grew from Lillard’s personal experiences with foot injuries and his search for footwear that offered adequate support without compromising performance. Jones assembled sports podiatrists, footwear designers, materials experts, and professional basketball players to develop the products.

According to NBC News, Lillard has remained actively involved in product development, personally testing the company’s four insole models and providing feedback.

Despite its growth, Move has faced operational challenges. Jones told Inc. the company generated $120,000 in sales during its first month without marketing, creating unexpected shipping expenses as demand outpaced inventory planning.

The company has since navigated rising manufacturing costs, distribution challenges, and tariffs while expanding its retail presence.

Move is also preparing to become an official partner of the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association, a development that could strengthen its relationships with professional sports organizations.

Looking ahead, Lillard hopes Move will become a standard equipment option for professional leagues and youth sports programs, while Jones is exploring opportunities to expand into additional sports-performance accessories.

The company’s expansion marks another entrepreneurial venture for Lillard as he builds a business presence beyond his NBA career.

RELATED CONTENT: NBA Baller Damian Lillard’s ‘Fake’ Sneaker Purchase Prompted His Latest Business Investment