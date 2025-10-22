HBCU by Sharelle B. McNair Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun Hopes To Inspire Vision As N.C. A&T Chancellor’s Speaker Series Headliner Taking place Nov. 13 on campus at Harrison Auditorium, the conversation will be moderated by class of 2004 alum Craig Stokes as part of the series titled, “The CEO Edge – Commanding Every Opportunity.”









Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun has been shaking things up as one of the youngest leaders to transform a major Fortune 500 company significantly. Now, he hopes to share some inspiration with the leaders of tomorrow as the headliner for the North Carolina A&T State University Chancellor’s Speaker Series, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Taking place Nov. 13 on campus at Harrison Auditorium, the conversation will be moderated by class of 2004 alum Craig Stokes as part of the series entitled, “The CEO Edge – Commanding Every Opportunity.”

Red Lobster’s CEO Damola Adamolekun is coming to N.C. A&T for the Chancellor’s Speaker Series!

Get ready for an inspiring talk on leadership, success, and making waves in the business world, along with alumnus Craig Stokes. #AggiePride pic.twitter.com/z9GvlIcaHW — 🤌🏾 (@ebknowing) October 22, 2025

Being featured on the 2024 Fortune inaugural 100 Most Powerful People in Business list, Adamolekun is set to offer insightful perspectives on leadership, innovation, and navigating the challenging waters of the current business landscape. His experience in the corporate, finance, and hospitality industries led to a significant turnaround for the restaurant favorite after rumors of bankruptcy and potential closure.

With his resume including titles such as director and CEO of P.F. Chang’s and partner at the New York-based investment firm Paulson & Co., the conversation about lessons learned, encouraging professional pivoting, and appreciating essential moments should inspire students at the Greensboro-based HBCU.

Adamolekun has been taking his inspiring story on the road, recently speaking at Florida International University in Miami. He touched on how, in just over one year, Red Lobster exited Chapter 11 in September 2024 and added seafood boils to the restaurant chain with 544 locations in June 2025. “No matter what you do, the best is to be the best at what you do,” Adamolekun, the 36-year-old leader, said, according to Local 10.

He also spoke on the importance of partnership, highlighting past collaborations with hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, such as a limited-time 4/20-themed cocktail with Skittles for the low price of $10.31 called “Side Hustle by Dre + Snoop.” “Partnering with people who are, for lack of better words, the coolest in the community, just elevates our brand and helps us connect with more people,” he said.

As HBCUs come under attack from the Trump administration and jobs are scarce, series like this come at a pivotal time when students need encouragement to continue their education.

With a degree from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, Adamolekun has been named a recipient of several awards, including three GLOBEE Leadership Gold Awards for CEO of the Year, as well as being named on the Power List in Nation’s Restaurant News.

