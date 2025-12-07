Missouri Defensive End Damon Wilson Sued By Georgia For $390K

A University of Missouri student-athlete, Damon Wilson, is being sued by the University of Georgia for more than $300,000 for transferring from the school after signing a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal two weeks before leaving for Missouri.

According to ESPN, the University of Georgia Athletic Association (UGAAA) has filed legal paperwork requesting $390,000 in damages from the defensive end. The athletic association wants that amount as a buyout fee for leaving the school to play at Missouri. He played two years with Georgia and transferred to the school two weeks after signing the new deal with Georgia’s Classic City Collective.

The lawsuit was presented to Wilson last week.

NEW: Georgia is taking Missouri EDGE Damon Wilson to court for $390k in damages after transferring to the Tigers, @DanMurphyESPN reports. https://t.co/b9K4UqC9s1 pic.twitter.com/sjDOANlsCb — On3 (@On3sports) December 5, 2025

“When the University of Georgia Athletic Association enters binding agreements with student-athletes, we honor our commitments and expect student-athletes to do the same,” athletics spokesperson Steven Drummond said in a written statement to the media outlet.

Georgia paid Wilson a total of $30,000 under the contract; the school says Wilson owes $390,000 in a lump sum within 30 days of his nullification of the deal.

The association said that Wilson signed a term sheet for a 14-month contract worth $ 500,000 in December 2024. He was to receive $30,000 monthly with two bonus payments of $40,000. The deal stipulated that if Wilson withdrew from the football team or entered the transfer portal, he would owe a lump-sum payment equal to the remaining money he’d have received if he’d stayed through the end of the deal.

“After all the facts come out, people will be shocked at how the University of Georgia treated a student athlete,” said Bogdan Susan, Wilson’s attorney, who is representing Wilson along with attorney Jeff Jensen. “It has never been about the money for Damon; he just wants to play the game he loves and pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.”

This lawsuit is the first of its kind, as an arbitrator will decide the case.

Apparently, the school did quite well without Wilson, winning the SEC Championship Game, 28-7, against the Crimson Tide.

