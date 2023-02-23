Damson Idris Responds to Gossip About His Romance With Lori Harvey, ‘They’ll Get Over It’

Damson Idris is unbothered by the critics who think he and Lori Harvey lack chemistry. The “Snowfall” star is focused on keeping their relationship private and ignoring the haters.

The British actor opened up about the response to his budding romance with Steve Harvey’s daughter after being criticized for their recent red carpet debut. Idris, 31, spoke with Rolling Stone about the final season of his hit FX show and was asked how he’s been navigating all the attention surrounding his love life.

“You stay at home and hide in the cave,” he jokingly said. “No, I think my advice to anyone who walks down that path is to just keep it as regular and normal as possible and really, really connect to each other and not the outside forces around.”

“Just understanding that you don’t always have to show the world your personal life and that what you do for a living is an extension of yourself, and that’s your baby,” he continued. “And you need to protect that. You also need to protect your personal self too.”

When it comes to his relationship with Harvey, 25, Idris knows it’s the current talk of the town only because of how fresh it is. The couple went public last month after Idris attended Harvey’s intimate birthday celebration.

“It’s the topic of gossip, and the blogs want to talk about that over the work. I see that a lot. But they’ll get over it soon enough,” he said.

“And in a couple days someone else will be dating, and then they’ll leave me alone.”

His comments come after he and Harvey received criticism for their red caret debut at the “Snowfall” premiere. Many onlookers felt like the couple lacked chemistry after noticing their body language.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Arrive At Snowfall Season 6 Premiere pic.twitter.com/udGBDY99rZ — WHEREISTHEBUZZ (@whereisthebuzz) February 16, 2023

But Harvey did something she doesn’t normally do and shut down the haters by noting the body makeup she was wearing and didn’t want to smear on her beau. On Valentine’s Day, Idris serenaded Harvey with a sweet message he wrote over a bouquet of roses, The Blast reports.

“I realised it has been exactly 100 days since your beautiful silver dress,” Idris wrote.

He continued, “Thank God for that dance. Every day since with you by my side has been my favorite movie. I can’t wait till we hit 1000 months. Happy Valentine’s day baby.”