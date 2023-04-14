Magic Johnson and Philadelphia 76ers Owner Josh Harris Close to Purchase of the NFL’s Washington Commanders

We have another Black owner in the National Football League!

According to NFL.com, the owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder, has agreed to sell the NFL franchise once known as the Washington Redskins. If the league approves the sale, then the new owners will be the group headed by Josh Harris, which includes NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

The sale of the franchise is an NFL record-breaking $6.05 billion.

“Breaking: Dan and Tanya Snyder have a preliminary non-exclusive agreement to sell the Commanders to Josh Harris’ group for a record $6.05 billion, sources told @AdamSchefter.

The sale of the Washington Commanders is contingent on approval by the NFL’s finance committee plus at least 75% (24) of the NFL’s 32 team owners. This will be discussed at the next Spring League Meeting scheduled to take place in May in Minneapolis. Harris also co-owns teams in various sports leagues. He is a co-owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. He is a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He heads an investment group that includes Los Angeles Lakers NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and Maryland businessman and philanthropist Mitchell Rales. Johnson, who played 13 seasons before his career was cut short by an HIV diagnosis, is also a minority owner of several Los Angeles teams, including the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA)’s Los Angeles Sparks, Major League Soccer (MLS)’s Los Angeles Football Club and Major League Baseball (MLB)’s Los Angeles Dodgers. The championship bug is in Johnson’s blood as he won championships with the Lakers as a player (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988). As a team owner, each team he co-owns has won championships. The Dodgers won in 2020, the Sparks took it all home in 2016, and Los Angeles FC won last year in 2022. With a nickname like Magic, maybe he can bring a Super Bowl victory home to the Commanders.