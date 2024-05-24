Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Danielle Brooks To Host The Return Of Black Girls Rock!, Tracee Ellis Ross, Fantasia, And More To Be Honored Danielle Brooks is serving as the host of the first televised Black Girls Rock! Awards in five years where Fantasia Barrino and more will be honored.









Danielle Brooks is serving as the host of the first televised Black Girls Rock! Awards in five years.

The Academy Award-nominated actress will lead the night aimed at celebrating a star-studded lineup of famous faces and powerhouse Black women spearheading positive change as trailblazers, community activists, pioneers, business moguls, thought leaders, and rising stars.

Among the celebrities to be honored include actress and former BGR! Host and Founder/co-CEO of Pattern Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross, who will receive the Star Power Award. Acclaimed filmmaker of “The Woman King” and “Love & Basketball,” Gina Prince-Bythewood will receive the Shot Caller Award. Brooks will see her Grammy Award-winning “The Color Purple” co-star Fantasia Barrino receive the Black Girl Magic Award and watch singer and Broadway icon Stephanie Mills receive her flowers with the Living Legend Award.

Other honorees include artist, animator, and sustainability advocate Maya Penn, who’s set to receive the Young, Gifted, and Black Award, and Mama Glow founder, maternal health advocate, doula, and wellness practitioner Latham Thomas, who will take home the Community Change Agent Award. Black Girls Rock! Founder and CEO Beverly Bond is excited to welcome her annual award show back to television through an exciting new broadcast partnership with Lifetime A&E Networks.

“As the BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® Awards make their much-anticipated return to television on Lifetime, we are thrilled to reignite this empowering platform on a new network in the vibrant city of Atlanta, our new cultural epicenter for celebration,” Bond said.

“In a world where the voices of women of color are often marginalized, our resurgence is a bold declaration of presence—more audacious, more resilient, and more dedicated than ever to elevating Black women and girls worldwide.”

After years of airing on BET, this will be the first time Black Girls Rock! gets to shine on Lifetime, a network known for its focus on women and women in lead roles.

“Lifetime is thrilled to partner with Beverly Bond and BLACK GIRLS ROCK! for this historic celebration of Black women’s excellence,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E, Lifetime, said. “As the premier women’s network, this partnership is a strategic alignment of our visions, underscoring our commitment to amplifying the voices and impact of women of color.”

In addition to the Black Girls Rock! Award show BGR will expand to include an experience across Atlanta featuring the inaugural BGR! Film Festival screening over 75 films, the BLACK CLOUD® Rainmaker Summit, and the VIP Pre-Awards Shot Caller Dinner and fundraising gala. The award show will be taped at the Fox Theatre on June 27 and air on Aug. 1, 2024, on Lifetime.

RELATED CONTENT:’I Lost Everything’: Fantasia Opens Up About Financial Struggles Amid Rise To Fame