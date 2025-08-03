Illinois Rep. Danny Davis Won’t Seek 16th Term In Congress

The Democrat’s Illinois Representative, Danny Davis, has recently announced that this will be his last term in office.

According to The Associated Press, Davis will not be seeking reelection to Congress in the next election cycle. He represents a district that incorporates downtown Chicago, including large sections of the city’s South and West Sides, and inner ring suburbs. Davis has been the district’s duly elected representative since 1996.

The 83-year-old politician has been a mainstay after serving 15 terms in office. He sits on the House Committee on Ways and Means.

“We’re not going to go away,” Davis told the media at a recent press conference where he was joined by his wife, local pastors, and congressmen on Chicago’s West Side. “But the time has come.”

Davis is just the latest politician to announce plans not to run for the same office in the next election in the state of Illinois. Other Illinois politicians had previously stated their intentions of withdrawing their names from upcoming elections.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky said she won’t be seeking a 15th term in the House, while Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, is forgoing a sixth term in 2026. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly are giving up their seats to make a run for one in the Senate.

He has stated that he wants to place younger heads into positions of doing well in upcoming elections, “who can grow into leadership.” He promises that he will campaign for the younger politicians in 2026. He wants to ensure that “tyrants like Donald Trump” don’t eliminate the efforts he and others have made over the years with their attempts to take away the things that they have fought for over the years.

“There are efforts right now underway to try to diminish Medicare, Medicaid,” he said. “If those programs are seriously diminished, thousands and thousands and thousands of people will not have access to health care.”

