Dapper Dan To Debut Special Edition Hoodie In Gap’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Legendary streetwear designer, Dapper Dan will be the headliner of Gap’s Spring 2022 campaign.

Championing for diversity, Gap is unveiling an installment featuring unique creators who “reflect distinct backgrounds, experiences, and truths unified by community and self-expression,” according to a press release.

This collective features notable advocates for social justice, environmentalism, women’s rights, and more. The cast includes Dapper Dan, supermodel Shalom Harlow, non-binary trans-visibility artist Kai-Isaiah Jamal, model Indira Scott, and musician Yumi Nu.

“As a brand rooted in modern American optimism, we celebrate what it means to be your true self today,” Mary Alderete, global head of Gap Marketing, shared in a press release.

“This campaign is an honest reflection of individuals shaping culture by embracing their own paths—not what has been historically or traditionally defined for them, but what they define to be true for themselves. The campaign creative captures these creators pioneering a more inclusive, accepting world and putting their own distinctive stamp on American style.”

Dapper Dan and Gap are teaming up for a one-of-a-kind collaboration, according to HypeBae. The visuals for the campaign are shot by fashion photographer Zoey Grossman, which will include the debut of the Harlem-based fashion designer’s special edition “DAP GAP” hoodie. The design flaunts a coral-colored hoodie with an arched “DAP” lettering across the front. This limited-edition piece will drop exclusively online on March 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

In addition to the collaborative design, models will be outfitted in a wide range of versatile pieces from khaki shorts and ’90s loose-fit denim to varsity sweaters and oversized parkas.

The Gap campaign follows the recent announcement of Dapper Dan becoming the first Black designer to be honored with the Council of Fashion Designers of America‘s (CFDA) lifetime achievement award, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. He is also the first designer to receive the award without ever having a solo fashion show.