Darius ‘Cooks’ Williams’ Bashes Black-Owned Restaurants In Indianapolis

A former restaurateur turned controversial chef/restaurant reviewer has a bone to pick with Black-owned restaurants in Indianapolis after visiting the city.

Darius Williams, known across social media as the contentious Darius Cooks, left Indianapolis’ Black dining community a series of scathing reviews after touring several Black-owned restaurants and reportedly experiencing long wait times, canned sides, and fried food-filled menus.

Williams live streamed his harsh reviews after paying visits to 10 Black-owned eateries in Indianapolis, Indy Star reports. Williams was in the city as part of his “Dining with DariusCooks tour” where he hosted six paid dinner parties in Indianapolis from October 6 – 8.

When he wasn’t hosting his ticketed seven-course dinner parties, Williams was out and about critiquing Black-owned restaurants he visited. Among the eateries he visited are Huge Impact, Hovito, BlankUS Luxury Lounge, Kulture Bar & Bistro, Hanks, The Block Bistro & Grill, Open Kitchen, Mississippi Belle, King Ribs BBQ, and Bar-B-Q Heaven.

Williams is no stranger to controversy and has found himself on the receiving end of backlash and harsh criticism himself. While Williams has owned and operated full-service restaurants in Atlanta and Chicago, none of the three eateries he launched remain open.

He recently spoke with Tasha K about his failed Soul Crab restaurant in Atlanta where customers complained about long waiting times of up to four hours.

“It was a success. I just didn’t know what I was getting myself into. I had no idea it was going to be like it was,” he said. “I just made so many (expletive) mistakes.”

“I will never open up another restaurant as long as I live,” he added.

According to the avid restaurant critic, “the food was amazing,” but the issue was with his “staff” being “on their best behavior…” He also cited how Black-owned restaurants are typically underfunded and understaffed.

“Unfortunately, Black people don’t give us a whole lot of grace,” he said.

So how ironic that the same failed restaurateur who sought “grace” from his Atlanta patrons is over in Indianapolis judging other Black-owned restaurants. Williams might want to extend that same grace to the Black dining community.

