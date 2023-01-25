Daughter Reveals Identity of the Man Between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali in Historic 1963 Photo

A historic photo is getting a story, and it’s written by the man in the middle’s daughter. A new memoir about another hidden figure, an unsung hero in history that so many see in the photos of museums is now available on Amazon and online at ForTheStrengthofHarlem.com.

Harlem’s own Janell Pearson tells the tale of her father, Harlem’s movement starter, Plĕas Tusant Pearson. The book entitled For The Strength of Harlem takes a deeper look into the man in the middle of history that also took to the front lines.

Janell says that she created this memoir for those who are asking “Who is that man between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X?” Many may be familiar with this photo seen in the National Civil Rights Museum, various African American museums, documentaries, publications, and websites. Now it’s time for Plĕas Tusant Pearson’s story to be told. The publication unravels the life of Harlem’s own influencer during the civil rights movement. Highlights of Pearson’s earlier years, his parent’s influence on his journey, and the impact he left on the community will be mentioned.

For The Strength of Harlem notes that Pearson had political influence as well. Janell states, “Two presidents of the United States sons Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr. and Vice President son, John David Rockefeller Jr. reached out to him for his support.”

The memoir is essential to history as it shares the story of who was fighting for Harlem during the ’50s and ’60s. Janell Pearson shares the story of her dad being an unsung hero for racial justice, which included founding a movement to end discrimination against Black construction workers in Harlem at the same time. Janell mentions the severity of the racial discrimination that inspired the entrepreneur to own a private limousine service that provided service to the Apollo Theater celebrities due to yellow cabs avoiding Harlem. In his later years, he was a renowned chef and appeared as a guest on a major network show. Pearson’s tenacity and passions are remembered though out this memoir.

The entrepreneur and author is an esteemed multi-award winner and recognized for her work by Dorothy Irene Height of the NCNW (National Council of Negro Women) and Dorothy Pittman Hughes Honorable Black historical leader and Co-Founder of Ms. Magazine. Janell Pearson felt it was vital for her to write this book on her father, Plĕas (pronounced Plez) Tusant Pearson. He was a community activist and serial entrepreneur, and his contribution is still relevant today, along with the Civil Rights and the Black Lives Matter Movements.

There are always multiple stories for historical moments. Some stories may never be told. However, Plĕas Tusant Pearson’s story is part of the history of Harlem and Black America. Learn more about the book at ForTheStrengthofHarlem.com

About the author

Janell Pearson, a first-time author, was born and raised in Harlem, New York City. She became an entrepreneur at the early age of 25. In 1981, she opened her first business, named T.M.A. Enterprises, Inc. on 125th. Street, which provided secretarial services, messenger, and office business support. She appeared in articles from the Amsterdam News and other significant media newspapers, to be acknowledged for being so young as a successful businesswoman. She wears her positive thinking as her “Superpower.”

In 1986, she received an award from the Honorable Dorothy Heights of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) along with Whitney Houston, Reverend Dr. Calvin Butts, III and other honorable leaders. In 1988, Janell received an award from Dorothy Pittman Hughes, another Honorable Black historical leader and Co-Founder of Ms. Magazine. After ten years, Janell returned to work in the corporate sector, where she thrived in mostly fortune 500 companies for 30 years. She is an active member of the Harlem Writers Guild.