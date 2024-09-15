Legal by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 12-Year-Old Daughter Of Slain Marine Files Lawsuit Against Savannah Businesses The 12-year-old, named Serenity, hopes to hold the local businesses owners of Congress Street corridor responsible.







The daughter of a Marine killed in Downtown Savannah, Georgia, has filed a lawsuit against the surrounding businesses where the death occurred.

The 12-year-old, named Serenity, hopes to hold the local businesses owners of Congress Street corridor responsible. Her father, Tristen Manigault, died during a gunfire exchange in the area on Aug. 30. According to WSAV, he was fatally struck by a bullet while trying to break up a fight. The police have yet to find his killer.

Serenity wants the bars and businesses to take accountability for not ensuring the safety of their patrons. The establishments named in the lawsuit included multiple nightlife lounges and stores, including Flock of the Wok, Octane Bar and Lounge, Smoke and Vape Market and the Peacock Lounge.

“Time and time again when businesses put their own bottom line over the safety of their customers,” explained Mark Tate, the attorney for Manigault’s daughter. “They lose in the end. And it’s a shame that it had to come to the murder of this man, too. To finally hold them accountable.”

According to Tate, the owners were aware of the “heightened criminal activity” in the area, especially at night. However, he claims the lack of proper safety precautions led to the Marine’s preventable death.

“To go out one night on his girlfriend’s birthday and he winds up getting shot because of the ridiculous shenanigans going on downtown because of these late-night drinking establishments and eateries,” continued the lawyer. “If there had been a notion that this place is watched…a notion that this is a, you know, no goofing around zone, then yes, certainly this this Marine would be alive today.”

According to her mother, Heather Delgado, Serenity continues to reel from the sudden loss of her father. However, her legal action aims to bring better protections and security to the area.

“She wants everybody held responsible,” said Delgado. “And the people that were there they need to come forward and tell your side of the story. Whether you were underage drinking, if you were there. I need you to just come forward so she can get the justice that she deserves, even though that’s not going to bring her daddy back.”

One of the businesses listed, Octane Bar and Lounge, had its liquor license suspended in light of the tragedy. As for Manigault’s killer, the Savannah police continue to investigate the matter.

RELATED CONTENT: Father Killed In Family Dollar Shooting: ‘He Was Such A Good Dad’