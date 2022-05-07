Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock Trade Jokes About Their Twin Attacks: “I Got Smacked By The Softest N—a That Ever Rapped.”

Dave Chappelle held an undisclosed comedy show in Los Angeles on Thursday, just two nights after a man ran on stage and tackled him while performing for the Netflix Is Joke comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chappelle did a set at The Comedy Store in the club’s Belly Room, then Chris Rock later joined him 10-minutes into his routine. Rock also attended the Hollywood Bowl when his comedian colleague was attacked, THR reports.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” jested Chappelle, addressing Rock. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Rock laughed and bantered back, “I got smacked by the softest n—a that ever rapped.”

Rock referred to the 94th Academy Awards show where he was a presenter and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith that resulted in Will Smith marching on stage and slapping him.

Police authorities identified the man who attacked Chappelle as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee.

Chappelle told the crowd, which included a private group of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Sean “Diddy” Combs, rapper Yasiin Bey and comedian Jeff Ross, that he had to speak to the man that attacked him, according to THR.

“I needed to talk to him,” the 48-year-old said from the stage, wanting to know the man’s reason.

Lee reportedly said that his grandmother was evicted from her Brooklyn neighborhood due to gentrification, and he stormed the stage to bring more attention to her plight, said Chappelle, according to The New York Post.

Lee faces charges of misdemeanor counts, including possession of a weapon with intent to assault.

Chappelle also relayed that Lee dropped a track named after the comedian two years ago, The New York Post reports.

Aaron Lee, Lee’s older brother, says he has a mental illness and is on medication, according to Rolling Stone.