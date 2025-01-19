Dave Chappelle Wishes Donald Trump ‘Good Luck’ In SNL Opening Monologue

Dave Chappelle tried appealing to incoming President Donald Trump during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

Chappelle hosted the show’s Jan. 18 episode ahead of Trump’s inauguration. The controversial comedian initially expressed his hesitation to host SNL during this time. However, he changed his mind upon realizing he could use the platform to urge the President for decency in his second term.

During the monologue, the comedian emphasized how all eyes are on Trump as he ascends the presidency. However, before he spoke directly to and about Trump, Chappelle brought up another President and how his actions inspired him.

Chappelle spoke on the late President Jimmy Carter and how he traveled to Palestine to see its people despite security concerns.

“And man, Jimmy Carter went anyway. I will never forget the images of a former American president walking with little to no security while thousands of Palestinians were cheering him on,” said Chappelle. “And when I saw that picture, it brought tears to my eyes. I said, ‘I don’t know if that’s a good president, but that right there, I am sure, is a great man.’”

He used the story to relate to Trump, stating that “the presidency is no place for petty people.”

Chappelle shared that regardless of which voters supported Trump in the election, they are all his citizens now. Chappelle pleaded with the President to do right by his country.

“[Whether people] voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you. Whether they like you or not, they’re all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you,” expressed Chappelle. “I mean it when I say this: Good luck. Please, do better next time. Please, all of us, do better next time.”

He added, “Do not forget your humanity and please have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine.”

Chappelle also spoke on other high-profile controversies, including poking fun at Diddy’s legal issues and infamous parties, per Variety. SNL proceeded forth with GloRilla as musical guest. However, the impactful monologue remained a highlight of the episode.

