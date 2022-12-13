Fans Booed When Comedian Dave Chappelle Brought Elon Musk on Stage in San Francisco

The audience wasn’t feeling Dave Chappelle’s guest at a recent show, and they let him know it.

While in San Francisco at the Chase Center during a show with co-headliner, Chris Rock, controversial comedian Chappelle surprisingly brought Twitter owner Elon Musk on stage. The video circulated, coincidentally, on Musk’s platform as it went viral.

“Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Chappelle said as he introduced Musk. Right away, the audience booed.

A shocked Musk said to the comedian, “You weren’t expecting this, were you?”

Chappelle, tried to take the sting off the jeers and teased him by insinuating that the people booing were Twitter employees he had fired recently.

“It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience.” Chappelle added, “All these people that are booing, I’m just pointing out the obvious, they have terrible seats in the stadium.”

While going back and forth with the crowd, after Musk asked if he should say anything, Chappelle advised the multi-billionaire not to.

Elon Musk was loudly booed by a crowd in San Francisco last night after he was invited onstage by Dave Chappelle https://t.co/muESqJKInr pic.twitter.com/f2L9D7zX9J — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 12, 2022

Rolling Stone posted a tweet from Musk, that he deleted later, stating that, “technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos.”

Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on ). It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

A Chappelle fan, Chris Douglas, spoke to Rolling Stone about Musk’s not-so-welcomed appearance.

“My first reaction when he stepped foot on stage was, ‘Oh wow. This guy. As for the boos, let’s just say it outweighed the cheers. It was like the Chase Center turned into the Apollo.”

“I was just in shock. I didn’t applaud or partake in the booing. I was completely neutral.”