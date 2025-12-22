News by Kandiss Edwards Dave Chappelle Talks Charlie Kirk And Saudi Arabia In New Stand-Up Special Chappelle is known for provocative and sometimes incendiary commentary on politics, culture, and high-profile public figures. He’s staying true to that.







Comedian and agent provocateur Dave Chappelle has released a surprise stand-up special titled “Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…” on Netflix.

Chappelle is known for provocative and sometimes incendiary commentary on politics, culture, and high-profile public figures. He’s staying true to that in his latest special. The Netflix original dropped without advance notice immediately following the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match.

The 75-minute special includes commentary on a range of contemporary cultural and political issues and sees the comedian addressing recent controversies directly on stage. He most notably spoke about the continuing war in the Middle East.

Chappelle weighs in on the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot in September 2025. He responded to the spectator’s insistence on comparing Kirk to civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during public discourse. Chappelle implied that he refused to allow the work of Dr. King to be reduced so lowly as to be compared to a “professional” debater.

In “Unstoppable…,“ Chappelle said, “Charlie Kirk was this generation’s Martin Luther King? That’s a reach… They both got murdered in a terrible fashion. They both got shot in the neck, but that’s about where those similarities ended.”

Chappelle’s material also touches on his recent performance at the controversial Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia. Earlier in 2025, Chappelle faced criticism for appearing at the event because of the country’s human rights record. Additionally, fans and foes objected due to the country’s intolerance of free speech. An intolerance that was on deadly display when a prominent U.S journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, was killed in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

Never one to back down, Chappelle defended his decision to perform abroad and addressed critics who questioned what his choice signaled about artistic freedom.

“I don’t feel guilty at all,” he continued, “These motherfuckers act like because I did a comedy festival in Saudi Arabia I somehow betrayed my principles… They said, ‘Well, Saudi Arabia killed a journalist,’ and rest in peace, Jamal Khashoggi. I’m sorry that he got murdered in such a heinous fashion. And also, look, bro, Israel’s killed 240 journalists in the last three months, so I didn’t know y’all were still counting.”

In addition to these topics, the D.C. native addressed gentrification in his hometown. He lamented that “They’re trying to take the chocolate out of Chocolate City.”

Chappele has an exclusive deal to release stand-up shows through Netflix. Thus far, the comedian has produced seven specials: 2017’s “The Age of Spin,” “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation,” “The Closer” (2021), “The Dreamer” (2023), and “The Unstoppable…”



