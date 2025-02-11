Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Dave Chappelle To Receive President’s Award At 56th NAACP Image Awards for Being A ‘Powerful Voice Of Social Consciousness Dave Chappelle will be honored with the President's Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards.







Dave Chappelle will receive the prestigious President’s Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards in recognition of his role as a “driver of progress” through his impactful comedy.

On Feb.11, the NAACP announced the celebrated Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian as this year’s President’s Award recipient. He joins past honorees such as Usher, Rihanna, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, and Jay-Z.

“The President’s Award honors an unwavering dedication to community, and throughout his distinguished career, Dave Chappelle has consistently been recognized as a powerful voice of social consciousness,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a press release.

“Through his unique ability to transform complex political issues into thought-provoking humor, Dave has solidified his place as one of the most impactful voices of our time. His work sparks conversations that compel people to examine their own beliefs, proving that in an age where open dialogue is increasingly rare, comedy can be both a powerful truth-teller and a driver of progress.”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Chappelle has earned numerous prestigious honors, including the 2019 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, five Emmy Awards, and six Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album, most recently winning in 2025 for The Dreamer. He recently hosted SNL for the fourth time last month, breaking his record by delivering a 17-minute opening monologue.

Other past recipients of the President’s Award include Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade, Kerry Washington, Spike Lee, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Ms. Lauryn Hill. The 56th NAACP Image Awards celebrates Black excellence and resilience by honoring influential Black figures across various fields and extends support to the Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and Pasadena communities impacted by recent wildfires.

In collaboration with LA County, BET Media Group, NAACP, JSSK, and WME, along with local organizations like Community Aid Dena, Altadena Heritage, and WalkGood LA, the Altadena Community Preservation Fund has been launched to protect homeowners from displacement and preserve the community’s cultural heritage.

