Celebrity News by Stacy Jackson Friend Of Mariah Carey's Late Sister Claims Singer 'Never Tried To Contact Alison'







A friend of Mariah Carey’s late sister, Alison Carey, has alleged the “We Belong Together” singer never reached out to her older sibling despite being informed that her health condition was leading to her final days.

David Baker, who claimed to be a longtime friend of Alison’s, told The U.S. Sun that she was “unhappy that her ‘baby sister’ had cut off contact with her.” According to Baker, Alison had frequently addressed the abandonment she felt from her celebrity sister. “Mariah has never tried to contact Alison, even after she was told a month ago that Alison was dying,” Baker said, adding that it was unknown if Mariah would attend her funeral.

“A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came,” Baker shared. “That callous rejection added more hurt to Alison’s pain.”

As one of Alison’s only friends, Baker said he supported Mariah’s “ex” sister through drug addiction, homelessness, and other health issues. She spent the past few weeks under home hospice care due to issues with her internal organs. As a child, Alison was allegedly taken to “Satanic” ceremonies and sexually abused. “I have so many memories I wish I never had,” Mariah’s older sister said in a previous interview. She recalled, “A close family member used to wake me up just before 2 am and take me to an old hall that looked like a castle, which was a short walk from the church we used to attend in Huntington, New York.” During the interview, Alison got candid about her traumatic experiences.

The Grammy Award-winning artist shared a close relationship with her older sister before a 1994 fall-out when Alison pleaded for help from Mariah after their late mother, Patricia, allegedly kidnapped her son, Michael. The singer and her sister never restored their relationship after Mariah allegedly refused to defend her. Alison reached out again for help from her sister after she faced charges of prostitution, and according to a representative, Mariah spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars supporting Alison and her children.”

Alison, who was HIV-positive, said money wasn’t what she was after from her sister but a chance to reconcile their relationship.

As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the “All I Want for Christmas” artist announced on Aug. 26 that Alison and her mother Patricia died over the weekend, on the same day. Mariah shared that she remained distant from her siblings, including her brother Morgan, because it was “emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact.”