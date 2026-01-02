News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Georgia Man Arrested, Charged With Allegedly Killing 10-Year-Old Boy In Hit-And-Run David Blanchard is in custody and was charged with homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run after striking the boy and leaving the scene







After allegedly mowing down a 10-year-old boy and then not stopping in a hit-and-run, a Georgia man, David Blanchard, has been arrested and charged with the death of the boy on Dec. 28 in Clayton County.

According to Law & Crime, 52-year-old David Blanchard is in custody and was charged with homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run after he allegedly killed Khaleb Jackson.

Jackson was crossing the street with his 14-year-old brother and two cousins when the incident occurred. Blanchard allegedly “kept going” after he struck the young boy, leaving his relatives to try to save him.

Southern Regional Hospital was reportedly steps away from where Jackson was struck.

Jackson was rushed to the hospital, but medical personnel were unable to save him. This tragedy adds to the family’s loss of Jackson’s younger sister earlier in the year from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the Clayton County Police Department said a witness followed the vehicle, recorded its license plate number, and provided the information to investigators. Police officers arrested Blanchard several hours later.

Blanchard is being held without bail.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the family with costs associated with the funeral and to help the family in support of the four children left behind by Jackson.

“On 12/28/2025, our sweet boy Khaleb was crossing the street with his older brother and cousins, trying to get to the bus stop, when a car came out of nowhere and struck and killed him and kept going. This is 9 months after his baby sister died of SIDS. His mother is devastated and heartbroken.

“It’s been a tough year, and she really needs our help for funeral arrangements and day-to-day life to help support her surviving four kids. Anything would be a blessing at this difficult time in her life.”

Jackson’s aunt, Belinda Pittmon, commented on the loss of her nephew.

“You see this kind of stuff on TV, but then when it hits your family, you be like, how can somebody hit a child, any person, but especially a child, and leave that child just laying there not knowing whether or not the child is alive or, you know, gone,” she said.

