Stand Up! Georgia State Reps And Law Enforcement Rebuke Sheriffs’ Group For Seeking Fees From Sexual Assault Survivor Judge Glenda Hatchett

A formidable contingent of eleven Georgia sheriffs has issued a public condemnation of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association (GSA) for its controversial decision to pursue attorney’s fees from the Honorable Judge Glenda Hatchett, a documented survivor of sexual battery.

The sheriffs, representing populous counties including Fulton, Cobb, and Gwinnett, delivered a formal letter to the GSA Executive Board on August 6, 2025, imploring the organization to withdraw its legal claim immediately. They contend that the action against the well-known television judge—who former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody assaulted—is morally indefensible and severely compromises the integrity of law enforcement institutions.

“We are writing to express our deep concern and moral opposition to the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association’s recent legal action seeking damages and attorney’s fees from Judge Glenda Hatchett—a survivor of a documented and adjudicated incident of sexual battery,” a spokesperson shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The controversy stems from the GSA’s legal filing, which categorized Judge Hatchett’s withdrawn lawsuit against the organization and Coody as “frivolous” and sought financial recompense. This move comes even though former Sheriff Coody pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in connection with the 2022 incident and subsequently resigned from office.

The signing sheriffs are characterizing the sheer audacity of the GSA’s claim against a victim as an unconscionable abuse of legal process. To weaponize the court system against a person who has already endured physical violence and legal proceedings for that violence represents a profound ethical lapse.

The action goes beyond just legal posturing; it signals a devastating lack of empathy and prioritizes institutional defense over human dignity. It is an extraordinary demand for financial sacrifice from someone whose suffering has already been acknowledged by the criminal justice system.

The signatories assert that the GSA’s decision risks retraumatizing a victim whose assailant has already been convicted, while also sending a chilling message to other survivors considering coming forward, especially in cases involving high-ranking officials.

“Just because you can… doesn’t mean you should,” the sheriffs collectively wrote, using an old adage to rebuke the association’s legal prerogative. “This course of action sends a chilling message to survivors of sexual violence in Georgia and beyond.”

The sheriffs’ stance was immediately backed by legislative leaders, with Georgia State Representatives Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain), Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta), and Sandra Scott (D-Rex) announcing that they, too, have submitted a formal letter to the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association condemning the action. In their letter, the representatives call on the association to withdraw the claim, issue a public statement supporting survivors, and adopt new policies to prevent future punishment of victims who seek justice.

“This is not just a legal matter; it is a moral one,” said Rep. Davis. “We stand with the 11 sheriffs who are upholding the highest ideals of law enforcement.”

Rep. Schofield added, “No survivor should be punished for seeking justice, especially when the offender holds a position of authority.”

“We call on the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association to withdraw this harmful claim and publicly reaffirm its commitment to survivors of sexual violence,” said Rep. Scott.

The sheriffs explicitly argue that the GSA’s pursuit of fees—which are typically awarded in cases entirely deemed without merit—undermines the very ethical foundation of their profession.

“Seeking attorney’s fees from a victim of sexual assault—particularly in a case where the offender was one of the highest-ranking law enforcement officers of the state—undermines the moral compass our organization purports to uphold: justice, accountability, and support for the vulnerable.”

Coody, who was sentenced to probation and community service, drunkenly groped Judge Hatchett’s breast during a GSA conference, an incident corroborated by the testimony of a former DeKalb County sheriff who physically intervened.

The eleven sheriffs, including Patrick Labat (Fulton County), Craig Owens (Cobb County), and Melody Maddox (DeKalb County), affirmed their commitment to restoring public confidence and upholding the dignity of survivors. They concluded their letter with an unreserved demand for a prompt reversal.

“We urge you, in the strongest possible terms, to immediately withdraw your claim for attorney’s fees and to issue a public reaffirmation of your support for victims of sexual violence. This is not simply a legal matter—it is a moral one.”

As the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association faces pressure to reverse its claim, the call for justice remains paramount. Readers are urged to contact the GSA Executive Board to advocate for the immediate withdrawal of the request for Judge Hatchett’s attorney’s fees.

Support survivors—demand accountability.

