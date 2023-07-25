Afrobeats Artist Davido Makes $300K Donation To Over 400 Nigerian Orphanages

Afrobeats recording artist Davido hopes to make some lives better after making a substantial donation through his self-named organization.

According to an entry on his Instagram account, the Nigerian songwriter is donating N237,000,000.00 (Nigerian Naira currency), equivalent to $300,845.43 U.S. dollars. The artist, real name David Adeleke, is doing so through The David Adeleke Foundation (DAF).

The funds were given to 424 orphanages, totaling 13,818 children as benefactors in Nigeria. He stated that Mrs.Titi Adebayo, chair of the DAF Disbursement Committee, led the effort.

“I founded the DAF in 2022 with a strong desire and passion to continually assist others and create a proper framework for ongoing charitable works to benefit the good people of Nigeria. Through this foundation, we have raised millions of Naira and disbursed much-needed funds to hundreds of orphanages, significantly improving the lives of countless children.

“Seeing the impact and success of my previous donations, particularly in 2021 after my birthday, left a mark on my heart, and reading the numerous letters and messages from everyone who received this donation has reaffirmed my commitment to assist the less privileged in any capacity continually. It motivated me to establish the DAF to execute our mission effectively.”

Premium Times Nigeria reported this isn’t the first time Davido has done this. In January 2021, he gave N250,000,000 ($317,347.50 USD) to 292 Nigerian orphanages.

He initially challenged friends before his birthday in November 2021 to each give him N1m . It started as a joke as Davido was given N200m within 78 hours. He stated that, initially, he planned on using the money to clear his new Rolls Royce from the Lagos port. But he decided to donate that money to orphanages across the country.

