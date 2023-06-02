Nigerian Football Standout Commits To University Of Tennessee

Emmanuel Okoye, 18, has only been playing football for a year but so much has happened. The Nigerian has a real chance of making it to the NFL, and that’s even before he steps foot on a college campus.

After he was scouted at a basketball training camp in Lagos, Okoye was given a chance to participate in an NFL Africa camp in Ghana.

Former NFL player, Osi Umenyiora (the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons) first noticed Okoye on social media. After recognizing the kid’s talent, he invited Okoya to the inaugural Uprise American Football talent identification camp. He was running the invitational in the Nigerian capital of Abuja.

The two-time Super Bowl winner had high praise for the young athlete.

“I think he’s probably more athletic than most people I’ve seen even in the NFL and they are some crazy athletes,” Umenyiora said. “He has a completely different level that he has been able to get to and his numbers indicate that.The abilities he has are second-to-none and once he starts to train properly and eat properly he is just going to go to a completely different level. I’m actually afraid for people.”