Dawn Staley References Pay Disparity At ESPY Awards

The ESPY Awards took place on July 11, and winning South Carolina basketball head coach Dawn Staley was awarded the Jimmy V Award, spotlighting perseverance. During her acceptance speech, Staley called out pay disparity by stating that she does “the same job” and gets “paid less” but wins more.

Stale is fresh off an undefeated season and her third NCAA Championship win with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The former WNBA player spoke about the pay difference women experience when doing the same job as men, yet not receiving matching salaries and compensation. Staley’s advocacy for equity matches the spirit and purpose of the Jimmy V Award, given to someone who has overcome obstacles in their journey.

Staley spoke about her influence on young women, specifically her impact as a head coach for the Gamecocks’ basketball team.

“How do I not fight injustice when I ask them to do things the right way? How do I not fight for fairness when I ask them not to cheat themselves? How do I not fight for equity when I tell them they can climb as high as they want, they can be all that they want.”

The veteran athlete also recognizes that the fight is still unfair regarding compensation between the genders. Staley is one of the most recognizable and successful basketball players and coaches (male or female), but her pay does not reflect her accomplishments. Staley took the opportunity to use her voice in the same way she encourages those who look up to her to use theirs.

“How do I not fight pay disparity when I do the same job and get paid less but win more? I can’t ask them to stand up for themselves if I’m sitting down. Nor can I ask them to use their voice for change if I’m only willing to whisper.”

