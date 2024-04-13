News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Shark Tank’s Daymond John Offers Reward To Find Hit-And-Run Killer 'The Patel family and I are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual and any accomplices who were involved in the hit and run of Samir Patel,' said John.









On July 2, 2023, a car struck and killed Samir Patel, an entrepreneur who owned OxyHealth located in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. The driver has never been found and police officers are still searching for him. “Shark Tank” host, Daymond John has recently offered a $20,000 reward (along with Patel’s family) to whomever can find the person or can supply information leading to finding the person involved in the hit-and-run incident.

John took to his Instagram profile to get help solving the case for his fellow entrepreneur. He expressed that it is still an open case and wanted to spread the word in hopes of finding the person responsible for killing Patel.

“Together, the Patel family and I are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual and any accomplices who were involved in the hit and run of Samir Patel. I sincerely hope that with a collective effort, the authorities can gather new leads and the necessary evidence to bring those responsible to justice and provide closure for the Patel family.”

ABC7 reported that Patel’s son, Dr. Mayur Patel stated that his father had gone outside for a walk at 1 A.M. that fateful night.

“He had gone for a casual walk. When he was crossing the road, unfortunately there was — whether it was a drunk driver we’re really not sure, the police still don’t know — but somebody had run a red light and didn’t bother stopping. They hit him and they just kept going,” Mayur said. Whittier police say the vehicle was a silver or gray four-door small SUV or hatchback with black window tint.

With John’s involvement, Mayur is hoping that his posting leads to finding out who did this to his father.

“If I had a friend who had done something like this, I’d definitely would be guiding them in the right direction,” he said.

Whittier police are asking if anyone has any information, to please contact Officer Medina at (562) 567-9259 or emedina@cityofwhittier.org.

