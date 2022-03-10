Is the Daytime Emmy-Winning Talk Show ‘The Real’ Getting Cancelled?

Amid reports of Wendy Williams and Nick Cannon losing their daytime talk shows, insiders say The Real is next on the chopping block.

After eight long seasons, The Real is set to be canceled, The Jasmine Brand reports. The news hasn’t been officially announced by anyone with the show but it’s said to possibly be due to low ratings.

The all-female talk show has been in full syndication since 2014 after a successful trial run on Fox in the summer of 2013. Co-hosted by actress Adrienne Houghton, comedian Loni Love, fashion stylist Jeannie Mai, and TV star Garcelle Beauvais, the show has seen a number of changes over the year.

Previous co-hosts include Tamera Mowry, singer/reality star Tamar Braxton, and comedian/actress Amanda Seales. With Mowry on the panel, The Real won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts in 2018.

Among the most notable moments on The Real include the 2015 sit down with Rachel Dolezal about her identifying as Black and a 2016 visit to the White House to interview first lady Michelle Obama.

Word of the show’s possible cancellation comes amid reports of Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show getting axed after one season. Cannon’s show ranks as the lowest-rated single-host daytime syndicated talk show this season, according to Deadline.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement.

“We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

Deadline also noted that thought The Real is facing cancellation, but producer-distributor Warner Bros. is denying the reports.