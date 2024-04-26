News by Jameelah Mullen Former Athletic Director Arrested After Allegedly Using AI To Create Fake Racist Rant The former teacher was taken into custody at BWI airport.









Dazhon Darien, a 31-year-old Baltimore high school athletic director, has been arrested after allegedly sharing an AI audio recording that simulated the voice of the school’s principal, Eric Eiswert. The audio, which included racist and anti-semitic comments, caught nationwide attention after it was widely circulated on social media.

Darien allegedly attempted to board a flight to Houston at BWI Airport when his bag was flagged for the improper packaging of his declared firearm. The former athletic director was apprehended by airport officials after they discovered there was a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives sought the help of two forensic analysts from separate companies who both determined that the recording was generated through the use of artificial intelligence technology. Officials discovered that the recording was sent to another school employee through Darien’s work email account. Darien confessed to sending the recording but denied creating the clip. However, investigators found Darien’s phone number listed as the recovery contact for the AI account. School officials also confirmed that Darien used the school’s network to search for OpenAI tools.

“We now have conclusive evidence that the recording was not authentic. The Baltimore County Police Department reached that determination after conducting an extensive investigation,” Baltimore Police Chief Robert McCullough said in a press conference Thursday.



“Through their investigations, detectives allege Mr. Darien, who was the athletic Director at the high school, made the recording to retaliate against the principal who had launched an investigation into the potential mishandling of school funds,” McCollough said.

According to Baltimore County’s state’s attorney, Scott Shellenberger, this is the first time his office has seen a case related to AI. Schellenger is calling for lawmakers to update legislation to consider the abuse of technology.

Darien faces several charges, which include stalking, theft, disruption of school operations, and retaliation against a witness. Darien has been released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.