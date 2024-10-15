Culture by Daron Pressley DC Ghana Week Celebrates Art, Culture, and Soccer The week-long celebration bridged the African diaspora with a vibrant showcase of Ghanaian art, food, culture, business, tourism, and sports.







The rich cultural ties between Ghana and Washington, D.C., were front and center as the 2024 DC Ghana Week began Monday, October 7, with a VIP welcome reception at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art.

This event marked the start of a week-long celebration that bridged the African diaspora with a vibrant showcase of Ghanaian art, food, culture, business, tourism, and sports.

In 2018, President Nana Akufo-Addo launched “The Year of Return” to encourage the African diaspora, particularly African Americans, to visit Ghana and reconnect with their ancestral roots. COVID-19 slowed the influx of visitors, but authorities soon launched Beyond the Return, a 10-year project under the theme, “A decade of African Renaissance – 2020-2030,” that is built on seven pillars: Experience Ghana, invest in Ghana, diaspora pathways to Ghana, celebrate Ghana, brand Ghana, give back to Ghana, and promote pan-African heritage and innovation.

Hosted by the Ghana Tourism Authority, LIQUID SOUL-DC, Events DC, and D.C. United, DC Ghana Week aimed to strengthen the bonds between Africa and the United States through cultural and economic events. The festivities culminated with the second annual “Capital City Africa Cup” on Sunday, October 13, featuring a soccer match between Major League Soccer’s D.C. United and Asante Kotoko, the 24-time champions of the Ghana Premier League.

“The Capital City Africa Cup is more than just a soccer match; it’s an opportunity to celebrate the cultural and historic ties between Ghana and the United States,” Paxton Baker, managing partner of LIQUID SOUL-DC, said. “Through soccer, we can showcase the vibrancy and passion of Ghanaian culture to the world while also fostering a deeper sense of community among the African diaspora.”

A Celebration of Ghanaian Culture

DC Ghana Week, a cultural immersion into the heart of Ghana, allowed attendees to experience the country’s artistic heritage, culinary traditions, and entrepreneurial spirit. The week’s events highlighted African Restaurant Week, where local chefs and restaurants feature traditional Ghanaian and African-inspired dishes, providing a taste of Ghana’s rich culinary landscape.

In addition to the culinary offerings, DC Ghana Week promoted business and tourism opportunities in Ghana.

“Ghana has always been known for its warmth and hospitality, and events like DC Ghana Week allow us to invite the world to experience our culture while also showcasing the tremendous investment and tourism potential our country offers,” said Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Economic development and collaboration were key themes of the week, with opportunities for U.S.-Africa business partnerships on display.

“We are thrilled to be part of this important celebration that not only highlights the beauty of Ghanaian culture but also opens the door for meaningful partnerships between D.C. and Africa,” said Angie Gates, president and CEO of Events DC, said.



Ghana’s ambassador to the United States, Hajia Alima Mahama, said Ghana “welcome[s] all industries and businesses from the United States to explore opportunities in Ghana. We encourage African Americans to consider investment opportunities.”

Soccer as a Cultural Bridge

The highlight of DC Ghana Week was undoubtedly the Capital City Africa Cup, a friendly soccer match between D.C. United and Asante Kotoko at Audi Field. This match brought together two storied soccer clubs, uniting fans and showcasing the sport’s universal appeal.

“Football is more than just a game; it’s a way of life in Ghana,” Mark Addo, vice president of the Ghana Football Association, said. We are excited to bring Asante Kotoko to Washington, D.C., to share our passion for the sport and further strengthen the bonds between our nations through this event.”

For D.C. United, participating in the Capital City Africa Cup was an opportunity to deepen the club’s connection to the global soccer community.

Danita Johnson, president of business operations for D.C. United, said, “We are honored to play a part in this historic celebration of culture and sport. As one of the most diverse cities in the world, Washington, D.C., is the perfect stage for an event that highlights the cultural richness and shared values of Ghana and the United States.”

A Platform for Connection and Growth

DC Ghana Week was about more than just celebration but creating meaningful connections. From art exhibitions and business networking events to the energy of the Capital City Africa Cup, the week offered a platform for attendees to explore opportunities for economic growth, cultural exchange, and deeper understanding.

“The beauty of DC Ghana Week lies in its ability to unite people,” Baker said. “Whether you’re a soccer fan, an art enthusiast, or an entrepreneur, there’s something here for everyone. This is a celebration of our shared values, and it’s an exciting time to be part of the African diaspora in Washington, D.C.”

With the blend of culture, business, and sports, the DC Ghana Week event fostered greater understanding and connection between the African continent and the world.

In Akwasi Agyeman’s words, “DC Ghana Week is a testament to the enduring partnership between Ghana and Washington, D.C., and we are excited to showcase the best our country has to offer.”