Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn Debbie Allen Dance Academy Hosts Free Skating Classes For Families Affected By The LA Wildfires The Debbie Allen Dance Academy is working to keep smiles on the faces of LA wildfire victims through a free skating event series.







Debbie Allen and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy have been helping to lift the spirits of the children and families impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires by inviting them to free skating sessions.

On April 27, Allen will team up with Sunshine Skate Foundation for another edition of the free “Dancing in the Light: Healing with the Arts” series. Held bi-monthly, the free skating series kicked off in late January, weeks after a series of fires ravaged through communities in LA, including the Eaton Fire in Altadena and the Palisades Fire.

The traveling event has been hosted at locations throughout LA, including the Rhimes Performing Arts Center, Pasadena City College and Glendale High School, and The Wallis in Beverly Hills. Allen has leveraged her star power to attract top master choreographers to offer free dance lessons, including JaQuel Knight, Laurieann Gibson, Lyrik Cruz, Phil Wright, and DADA master faculty member Karen McDonald, among others.

“Dancing In The Light will kick ball change into a day of dancing on skates on Sunday, April 27 at the Rhimes Performing Arts Center,” Allen said in a press release. “I’m so excited to announce this new edition. Come and bounce with me, Y’ALL!! Free skates and classes provided by Sunshine Skate Foundation. Meet me at the rink!!!”

The famed choreographer and actress designed the event series to uplift residents of Altadena, Pasadena, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Encino, and surrounding communities impacted by the devastating fires. Open to ages four and up—no experience needed—the skating sessions will include four instructional classes: Intro to Roller Skating, Line Dance Roller Skating, Ballroom Roller Skating, and Middle Game (Artistic Dance) Roller Skating.

Attendees can also enjoy open skate areas set to lively music. Rental skates and protective gear will be provided for youth.

“Roller skating is a great way to stay physically active and have fun. We are excited to spread joy to LA County at large, and provide a safe space for the community to gather and express themselves through movement,” said Cory Joseph, Founder & Executive Director of Sunshine Skate Foundation. “Roller skating teaches you resilience. Every new skater can tell you it’s not if you’ll fall, but when. How you get back up is the most important part. And this is the lesson we teach through our roller skating events.”

RELATED CONTENT: Google Settles $28 Million Racial Pay Disparity Class-Action Lawsuit; DEI Policies Still Under Fire